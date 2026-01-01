Bonterra and StratusLive offer donor management tools, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, donation forms, email follow-ups, and event management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Bonterra VS Stratus Live
💸
Bonterra charges $200+/month plus 3% card fees, and StratusLive costs $99/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Bonterra and StratusLive focus on donor management but lack built-in payment processing, auctions, and raffles. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
⚙️
Bonterra requires technical setup and training for complex systems, while StratusLive offers basic features with manual processes. Zeffy works right out of the box with simple, ready-to-use tools.
Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management at zero cost. While platforms like Bonterra charge $200+ monthly plus fees, Zeffy tracks donor history, sends automated receipts, and generates reports completely free.
Zeffy offers donor segmentation, giving history tracking, and automated thank-you emails without monthly fees. You get the same donor insights as expensive CRMs while keeping 100% of every donation.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the hefty monthly fees. While Bonterra charges $200+ monthly plus 3% card fees, Zeffy is 100% free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Unlike StratusLive's $99/month plus card fees, Zeffy offers donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed giving reports at zero cost. You keep 100% of donations while building stronger donor relationships.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one platform. Track giving history, send thank-you emails, and generate reports without paying monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript