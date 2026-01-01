Boosterthon and Get Movin help schools run athon fundraisers, but they take a cut of your donations through service fees. Zeffy gives you peer-to-peer fundraising tools, donation tracking, and event management with zero fees — so your school keeps 100% of every dollar raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Boosterthon VS Get Movin Fundraising
💯
Boosterthon takes up to 46% and Get Movin takes 7.9% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walk-a-thon or fitness challenge keeps every dollar for your mission.
🧰
Boosterthon and Get Movin only handle peer-to-peer events. Zeffy gives you donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and email tools in one place for year-round fundraising.
🤝
Boosterthon and Get Movin offer limited business-hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone calls whenever your campaign needs help.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while Boosterthon charges up to 46% in fees per gift. You keep every dollar raised and get comprehensive tools beyond just fun runs.
Unlike Get Movin's 7.9% fees, Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Plus, you get full fundraising capabilities including auctions, raffles, and donor management - not just peer-to-peer campaigns.
Zeffy is the only platform that's completely free with no hidden fees. While competitors charge 8-46% per donation, you keep 100% of funds raised. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support at no cost, while Boosterthon and Get Movin offer limited business-hour support. You get dedicated help without paying extra fees.
Yes! Unlike Boosterthon and Get Movin that only handle peer-to-peer campaigns, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, donor management, and online stores - all free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
