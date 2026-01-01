Boosterthon and Tiltify both offer peer-to-peer fundraising, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your school programs. Zeffy provides the same campaign tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your students.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Boosterthon VS Tiltify
💯
Boosterthon takes up to 46% and Tiltify charges 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walkathon or gaming fundraiser actually raises money for your mission.
🤝
Boosterthon only supports active campaigns and Tiltify limits help by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live help center access year-round.
🧰
Boosterthon only does peer-to-peer and Tiltify lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy handles P2P campaigns plus donations, events, and donor management in one place.
Zeffy operates completely fee-free while Boosterthon takes up to 46% in fees and Tiltify charges 5% plus card fees. Your donors' full gifts reach your mission, with optional voluntary contributions supporting our platform.
Absolutely. While Boosterthon and Tiltify only handle P2P campaigns, Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, ticketing, online stores, and donor management - all fee-free to help your nonprofit grow beyond single campaigns.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Boosterthon takes up to 46% in fees per gift. Your supporters' full donations reach your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike Tiltify's 5% platform cut plus card fees, Zeffy operates fee-free for nonprofits. You keep 100% of donations while accessing comprehensive fundraising tools beyond just peer-to-peer campaigns.
Yes! While Boosterthon and Tiltify focus only on P2P campaigns, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, online stores, and donor management - all fee-free to help your nonprofit grow sustainably.
Zeffy operates completely fee-free while Boosterthon takes up to 46% in fees and Tiltify charges 5% plus card fees. Your donors' full gifts reach your mission, with optional voluntary contributions supporting our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript