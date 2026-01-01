Breeze ChMS focuses on church management while Donorfy specializes in charity fundraising, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online giving, and event tools with zero fees — so you can build stronger relationships without the budget drain.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze Chms VS Donorfy
💰
Breeze ChMS and Donorfy charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more of every donation stays with your mission.
🧰
Breeze ChMS and Donorfy track donors but can't process payments or run events. Zeffy handles donations, raffles, auctions, and ticketing in one place.
🎧
Breeze ChMS and Donorfy limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited help whenever you need it, at no extra cost.
We believe nonprofits shouldn't pay to raise money. While Breeze charges $72/month plus card fees and Donorfy's fees scale with your database size, Zeffy is completely free. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike Breeze and Donorfy that require expensive third-party payment integrations, Zeffy includes built-in payment processing for donations, events, and stores. You accept all payment types without monthly fees or complex setups.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools with zero fees, while Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus card fees and lacks payment processing. You get donations, events, and donor tracking in one platform without monthly charges eating into your budget.
Unlike Donorfy's scaling monthly fees, Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions. You get built-in payment processing, event ticketing, and online stores - not just donor tracking that requires expensive third-party integrations.
Yes! While Breeze and Donorfy focus mainly on donor data, Zeffy includes fundraising events, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and payment processing. You get everything needed to raise funds and manage supporters without juggling multiple platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
