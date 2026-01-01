Breeze ChMS and Kindful help you track donors and manage church data, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event registration, and member communication tools — all with zero fees so every donation stays with your ministry.
Breeze Chms VS Kindful
Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus card fees, while Kindful charges $119/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Breeze ChMS and Kindful focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing features. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools in one platform.
Breeze ChMS requires third-party payment setup, while Kindful doesn't process payments at all. Zeffy handles all payment types with built-in processing.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike Breeze ChMS at $72/month plus card fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting comprehensive donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed giving reports.
Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools at zero cost, while Kindful charges $119/month plus processing fees. You get donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and donor management without any subscription or transaction fees eating into your budget.
Yes. Zeffy processes all major credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Breeze ChMS requires costly third-party integrations, while Kindful doesn't handle payments at all. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy combines donor management with full fundraising capabilities at zero cost. While Breeze ChMS costs $72/month and Kindful charges $119/month plus processing fees, Zeffy gives you donor tracking, payment processing, and campaign tools without any monthly fees or transaction costs.
Yes. Zeffy replaces costly donor management platforms with a complete fundraising solution. You get donor profiles, giving history, automated receipts, and campaign management without the $72-$119 monthly fees that platforms like Breeze ChMS and Kindful charge.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
