Breeze Chms VS Kindful

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database - Both platforms supported Donation History & Notes per Donor - Both platforms supported
Donor Tags / Segments - Both platforms supported Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) - Both platforms supported Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) - Both platforms supported Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) - Both platforms supported
Export Donor Data Anytime - Both platforms supported Offline Donations Tracking - Both platforms supported Pre-filled donation forms - Breeze ChMS: Information not available; Kindful: Supported

Pricing
Breeze ChMS: $72/mo plus card fees per gift
Kindful: $119/month plus card fees per gift

Processing fees
Breeze ChMS: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit; ACH/Bank: 1% + $0.30 per transaction; AMEX: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction
Kindful: 2.9% + $0.30 per credit card transaction (via Stripe or Authorize.Net); ACH at lower rates

Platform fees
Breeze ChMS: No platform fees mentioned
Kindful: 1% fee on third-party transactions (after Bloomerang acquisition); no additional platform fees

Monthly fees
Breeze ChMS: $72/mo Starting price for Church Management (Breeze ChMS); All-Access Bundle at $119/mo; Free Giving at $0/mo; add-ons from $19/mo
Kindful: $119–$699/month Pricing varies by plan based on number of records

Value for money
Breeze ChMS: 4.9
Kindful: 4.4

Features
Breeze ChMS: 5.0/5 - Intuitive donor management with strong contact tracking. Minimal setup, works out of the box.
Kindful: N/A - Solid donor CRM but requires extra tools for memberships, ticketing, and email. Setup takes time.

Donations
Breeze ChMS: Basic donation tracking and reporting within donor records
Kindful: Kindful handles online donations with basic forms and donor management, but charges processing fees on every transaction. Ticketing
Breeze ChMS: No event ticketing or registration capabilities
Kindful: Kindful doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software for your fundraising events. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Breeze ChMS: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools or campaign features
Kindful: Kindful offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization and higher processing fees. Auctions
Breeze ChMS: No auction functionality available
Kindful: Kindful doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes. Raffles
Breeze ChMS: No raffle or lottery management functionality
Kindful: Kindful doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes. Online store
Breeze ChMS: No online store or merchandise selling capabilities
Kindful: Kindful doesn't provide online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products. Memberships
Breeze ChMS: Breeze tracks member info and groups but lacks automated membership renewals and payment processing integration
Kindful: Kindful doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals, benefits, and communications. Donor Management/CRM
Breeze ChMS: Strong contact management with custom fields, giving history tracking, and donor communication logs
Kindful: Strong donor tracking and relationship management with custom fields, giving history, and donor segmentation for targeted outreach. Emails & Newsletter
Breeze ChMS: Basic email tools included but limited templates and automation compared to dedicated email platforms
Kindful: Basic email capabilities through integrations only. No built-in newsletter tools or automated donor communication sequences.

Payment Processing
Breeze ChMS: No built-in payment processing - requires third-party integrations like PayPal or Stripe with additional fees
Kindful: No built-in payment processing - requires third-party integrations like PayPal or Stripe with additional fees

Payment methods
Breeze ChMS: Basic online giving through third-party integrations
Kindful: No payment processing - CRM and donor management only

Credit Card Payments
Breeze ChMS: Limited support - Basic online giving through third-party integrations only
Kindful: Not supported - Kindful focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Breeze ChMS: Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available
Kindful: Not supported - Kindful focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing

ACH / Bank Transfers
Breeze ChMS: Not supported - Breeze ChMS focuses on church management, not payment processing
Kindful: Not supported - Kindful focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Breeze ChMS: Not supported - No in-person payment processing capabilities
Kindful: Not supported - Kindful focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing

Customer Support
Breeze ChMS: 5.0/5
Kindful: N/A Unlimited Support
Breeze ChMS: Breeze ChMS offers limited support based on plan tier
Kindful: Kindful offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers Phone Support / Office Hours
Breeze ChMS: Breeze ChMS provides phone support during standard business hours
Kindful: Kindful provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers Webinars
Breeze ChMS: Breeze ChMS offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Kindful: Kindful offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Help Center
Breeze ChMS: Breeze ChMS maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Kindful: Kindful maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs Email
Breeze ChMS: Breeze ChMS provides live chat support during business hours
Kindful: Kindful provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Breeze ChMS: Church-focused support with live chat and phone help, but access varies by plan tier
Kindful: Nonprofit-focused team with tiered support access based on subscription level