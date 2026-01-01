Breeze ChMS focuses on churches while LiveImpact serves nonprofits, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online giving, and event tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Breeze Chms VS Live Impact
Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus card fees, and LiveImpact charges $150/month plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep every dollar for your mission.
Breeze ChMS and LiveImpact track donors but can't process payments or run events. Zeffy handles donations, raffles, auctions, and ticketing in one platform.
Breeze ChMS and LiveImpact limit support to business hours with response delays. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing at zero cost. While Breeze ChMS ($72/month) and LiveImpact ($150/month) charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy gives you complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and fundraising tools without any platform fees eating into your mission budget.
Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus transaction fees, LiveImpact charges $150/month plus processing costs. Zeffy provides the same donor management capabilities plus integrated payment processing with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover processing costs, keeping 100% of your donations.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus transaction fees. You get comprehensive donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting without any monthly charges eating into your budget.
Unlike LiveImpact's $150/month fee plus transaction costs, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools at zero cost. You can run campaigns, process donations, and manage donors without platform fees reducing your impact.
Yes. While Breeze ChMS and LiveImpact lack integrated payment processing, Zeffy handles all major payment methods including credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover processing costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
