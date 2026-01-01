Breeze ChMS and Planning Center help you manage church operations, but monthly fees add up quickly for growing congregations. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event registration, and member communication tools — all with zero fees so every dollar from your community stays with your ministry.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze Chms VS Planning Center
💯
Breeze ChMS and Planning Center charge $72+ monthly plus card fees. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, and event tools with zero platform fees.
🧰
Breeze ChMS and Planning Center lack auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy provides complete fundraising capabilities in one platform.
💸
Breeze ChMS and Planning Center require separate payment processors and monthly subscriptions. Zeffy includes everything with donor-supported funding.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the $72/month fees that Breeze ChMS charges. Track donor history, send automated receipts, and build relationships through our CRM - all at zero cost to your organization.
Unlike Planning Center's monthly subscription plus card fees, Zeffy offers full donor management and fundraising tools for free. Create donation forms, track giving patterns, and engage supporters without any platform costs.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus card fees. You get online donation forms, donor tracking, and automated receipts without any subscription costs or transaction fees.
Unlike Planning Center's monthly fees plus card fees, Zeffy provides full fundraising tools at zero cost. Create donation campaigns, sell event tickets, and manage donors without paying subscription or processing fees.
Yes. While Breeze ChMS and Planning Center focus on internal church operations, Zeffy specializes in fundraising. You get online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event ticketing that these platforms don't offer.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript