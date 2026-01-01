Breeze ChMS and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze Chms VS Pro Don
💰
Breeze ChMS and ProDon charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Breeze ChMS and ProDon focus on donor databases but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing features. Zeffy includes everything you need to run campaigns.
🚀
Breeze ChMS and ProDon require complex setup and technical knowledge. Zeffy gets you fundraising in minutes with simple, ready-to-use tools.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike Breeze's $72/month plus card fees, you keep every dollar donated while getting comprehensive CRM tools designed specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy provides all-in-one fundraising tools at zero cost, while ProDon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management without the complex setup or ongoing expenses.
Zeffy eliminates the choice between affordability and functionality. While competitors charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy offers complete donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools with zero fees to your organization.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or transaction costs. While Breeze charges $72/month plus card fees and ProDon stacks monthly fees with processing costs, you get donor tracking, giving history, and automated receipts at zero cost.
Nonprofits choose Zeffy because we eliminate the trade-off between powerful features and affordability. You get donor CRM, online giving forms, event management, and detailed reporting without paying monthly subscriptions or losing money to transaction fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript