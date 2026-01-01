Breeze ChMS focuses on church management while StratusLive offers nonprofit CRM solutions, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, and event tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze Chms VS Stratus Live
{💰}
Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus card fees, StratusLive costs $99/month plus fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
{🎟️}
Run auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns with Zeffy. Breeze ChMS and StratusLive only track donors without fundraising event capabilities.
{🧰}
Zeffy includes payment processing, event ticketing, and online stores. Breeze ChMS and StratusLive require third-party integrations that add costs.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on all donations, while Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus transaction fees on every gift. You keep 100% of donations and get advanced features like automated thank-you emails and donor segmentation.
Unlike StratusLive's $99/month plus processing fees, Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions. You get peer-to-peer fundraising, event ticketing, and online stores that StratusLive doesn't offer, all without eating into your mission funds.
Yes! While Breeze ChMS and StratusLive focus mainly on donor tracking, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform. Run auctions, sell raffle tickets, manage memberships, and process all payment types without any platform fees cutting into your donations.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or transaction costs. While Breeze ChMS charges $72/month and StratusLive costs $99/month plus processing fees, you get donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and detailed giving reports at zero cost.
Monthly software fees eat into your mission funds. Zeffy's donor management is completely free, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. You get the same CRM features without budget constraints holding back your impact.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
