Breeze ChMS and Virtuous help you track donors and manage giving, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and member communication tools with zero fees so every donation stays with your church.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Breeze Chms VS Virtuous
Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus card fees, while Virtuous adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Breeze ChMS lacks auction and raffle tools, while Virtuous requires separate software for events and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
Breeze ChMS and Virtuous require complex setup and training. Zeffy works right away with simple tools that make professional fundraising accessible to any team size.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus card fees and Virtuous charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. You keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy provides comprehensive donor profiles, giving history, and automated thank-you emails at no cost. Unlike competitors that charge monthly fees, our platform helps you build stronger donor relationships without eating into your budget.
Yes. While Breeze ChMS and Virtuous require multiple tools and extra fees, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores in one free platform. No monthly fees, no transaction costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
