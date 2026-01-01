Breeze ChMS and Zoho CRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and member communication tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your church.
Breeze Chms VS Zoho CRM
Breeze ChMS costs $72/month plus card fees, while Zoho CRM charges $20/user/month plus add-ons. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Breeze ChMS and Zoho CRM only track donor data. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.
Breeze ChMS and Zoho CRM limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help with your campaigns.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus transaction fees on every gift. You get donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking all in one platform without eating into your donations.
Unlike Zoho CRM which requires separate payment tools and costs $20/user/month, Zeffy provides built-in donation forms, payment processing, and donor management at zero cost. No monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs.
Yes. Zeffy combines donation processing, donor management, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one free platform. Both competitors require expensive add-ons and integrations to match what Zeffy offers at no cost.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost, while Breeze ChMS charges $72/month plus transaction fees on every donation. You get donor tracking, giving history, and automated receipts without fees eating into your fundraising.
Unlike Zoho CRM which requires expensive add-ons and custom setups for donation tracking, Zeffy provides built-in donor management with payment processing at no cost. Track donors, process gifts, and send receipts all in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
