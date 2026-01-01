CAF and Cheddar Up both help nonprofits collect donations online, but they take fees from every donation that comes through their platforms. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) VS Cheddar Up
CAF takes 4% plus card fees while Cheddar Up charges transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
CAF lacks auctions and raffles while Cheddar Up missing stores and peer-to-peer. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools in one platform.
CAF offers limited help and Cheddar Up restricts support by plan. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support for every organization.
Zeffy is completely free - no platform fees, transaction costs, or monthly charges. CAF takes 4% per gift plus card fees, while Cheddar Up charges card fees plus monthly fees. Small nonprofits keep 100% of donations with Zeffy.
Yes, Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores in one platform. CAF lacks event tools entirely, while Cheddar Up requires separate software for auctions and stores. Everything you need is included free.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, transaction fees, or monthly costs. CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, while Cheddar Up takes transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources at no cost. CAF offers tiered support based on account type, while Cheddar Up limits support by plan level and business hours. You get full support with Zeffy without paying extra fees.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and online stores - all free. CAF lacks these event tools entirely, while Cheddar Up requires separate software for auctions and stores. Zeffy gives you everything in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
