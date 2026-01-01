CAF and Donately both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and campaign tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) VS Donately
💯
CAF charges 4% plus card fees, Donately takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
CAF lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Donately missing auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising.
🕒
CAF offers limited UK business hours support. Donately restricts support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support for everyone.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction charges. CAF takes 4% per gift plus card fees, and Donately charges 4% platform fees plus processing costs. Every dollar donated through Zeffy goes to your cause.
Yes, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, and raffles all in one platform at no cost. CAF doesn't offer these tools, and Donately lacks ticketing and e-commerce, forcing you to pay for multiple separate platforms.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees and Donately takes processing fees from every donation. With Zeffy, your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but all donation money goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost, while CAF offers limited business-hours support and Donately restricts priority support to higher-paying plans. Our team helps you succeed without charging extra for assistance.
Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores - all free. CAF focuses mainly on grant distribution, while Donately requires separate platforms for events and merchandise sales.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
