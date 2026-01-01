Fundraise Up

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
Fundraise Up doesn't offer this feature
Zeffy offers this feature
One-Time Giving Option
Fundraise Up doesn't offer this feature
Zeffy doesn't offer this feature Recurring/Monthly Donations
Fundraise Up doesn't offer this feature
Zeffy offers this feature
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Fundraise Up doesn't offer this feature Zeffy offers this feature
Custom Forms Builder
Fundraise Up doesn't offer this feature
Zeffy offers this feature Donate button / Donation Link
Fundraise Up doesn't offer this feature
Zeffy offers this feature Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Fundraise Up doesn't offer this feature
Zeffy offers this feature
Embeddable donation forms
Fundraise Up doesn't offer this feature Zeffy offers this feature
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Fundraise Up doesn't offer this feature Zeffy offers this feature
Secure Payment Processing
Fundraise Up doesn't offer this feature
Zeffy offers this feature Secure Payment Processing
Fundraise Up doesn't offer this feature
Zeffy offers this feature

Pricing
4% per gift, plus card fees
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 4% of total donation (including Gift Aid); reduced to 3.5% if charity has CAF Cash Account with CAF Bank. Regular donations: 2% of gross donation (minimum 20p per donation).
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 (non-Amex), 3.5% (Amex); UK - 1.2% + £0.20 (EU/UK Visa/MC), 2.9% + £0.20 (Non-EU/UK and Amex); EU - 1.2% + €0.25 (EU Visa/MC), 2.9% + €0.25 (Non-EU/Amex); Canada - 2.2% + $0.30 (domestic Visa/MC), 3.2% + $0.30 (international), 3.5% (Amex); Australia - 1.4% + $0.30 (domestic), 2.9% + $0.30 (international), 1.75% + $0.30 (Amex); New Zealand - 2.5% + $0.30 (domestic), 2.9% + $0.30 (Amex/international). PayPal (nonprofit rate): 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction.
Platform fees: £0 - Free to sign up, no platform fees
Platform fees: 4% per transaction for money-based donations; 5% per transaction for cryptocurrency donations. Custom rates available for organizations processing more than $300,000 USD/year.
Monthly fees: £0 - No monthly fees
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees
Value for money: N/A
Value for money: 4.8

Features
4.0/5 - Grant-focused platform with basic donor tracking. Requires manual setup for most fundraising needs.
4.8/5 - Donation specialist with strong forms and A/B testing. Setup complexity may challenge smaller teams.
Donations: Donation processing with fees and limited customization options
Donations: Fundraise Up specializes in donation forms with A/B testing and donor optimization features, but charges processing fees on every transaction.
Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities available
Ticketing: Fundraise Up doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need additional ticketing software and manual processes to connect attendee data. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools with limited campaign management
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Fundraise Up offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools with customizable campaign pages, though setup can be complex for smaller organizations.
Auctions: No auction functionality available
Auctions: Fundraise Up doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to connect with your donor data.
Raffles: No raffle or lottery functionality built into the platform
Raffles: Fundraise Up doesn't support raffle ticket sales or winner selection. You'd need separate raffle software and manual donor follow-up processes. Online store: No dedicated online store features for nonprofits
Online store: Fundraise Up doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products for your cause.
Memberships: CAF focuses on grant-making and charitable giving services rather than membership management tools for nonprofits
Memberships: Fundraise Up focuses on one-time and recurring donations but doesn't offer dedicated membership management features like member directories, renewal tracking, or membership-specific communication tools.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor tracking through CAF's platform, but primarily designed for grant distribution rather than CRM functionality
Donor Management/CRM: Provides donor profiles and giving history tracking with basic segmentation. Integrates with popular CRMs but lacks advanced donor relationship management features like detailed interaction tracking.
Emails & Newsletter: Limited email capabilities focused on donor communications rather than comprehensive newsletter and mailing tools
Emails & Newsletter: Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic donor communication. You'll need separate email marketing software for newsletters, campaigns, and donor engagement.
Payment Processing: Processes donations through CAF Donate with standard payment fees, primarily serving as an intermediary for charitable giving
Payment Processing: Processes donations through CAF Donate with standard payment fees, primarily serving as an intermediary for charitable giving

Payment methods
Banking services only, no payment processing
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - CAF provides banking and funding services but not direct payment processing
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover with processing fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - CAF is a charity banking and advisory service, not a payment platform
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster donor checkout experience
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - CAF focuses on charity banking and advisory services, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Fundraise Up focuses on credit card and digital wallet payments only
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - CAF offers charity banking solutions, not mobile payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available for in-person fundraising

Customer Support
N/A
4.8/5 Unlimited Support: CAF provides limited support hours with response times varying by account type and inquiry
Unlimited Support: Fundraise Up provides tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher-tier customers Phone Support / Office Hours: CAF offers phone support during UK business hours for registered charity accounts
Phone Support / Office Hours: Fundraise Up offers phone support and scheduled calls for enterprise clients and premium plan users
Webinars: CAF offers occasional training webinars for donors and charities on giving best practices Webinars: Fundraise Up provides educational webinars and training sessions for nonprofit fundraising best practices
Help Center: CAF maintains a help center with FAQs and guides for donors and registered charities Help Center: Fundraise Up maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and troubleshooting resources
Email: CAF provides email support during business hours for account inquiries and technical assistance Email: Fundraise Up offers email support through their help center and contact forms
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Phone and email support during UK business hours for registered charities with varying response times Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Tiered support based on plan level with premium help reserved for higher-paying customers