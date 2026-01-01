CAF and TotalGiving both serve UK charities, but they charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — no platform fees, no processing fees, no hidden costs — so every pound stays with your charity.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) VS Totalgiving
CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, and Totalgiving adds processing costs to every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
CAF and Totalgiving lack auctions, raffles, ticketing, and stores. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, and sales tools without needing separate platforms.
CAF and Totalgiving limit support to UK business hours with slow response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees and Totalgiving reduces your donations with processing fees. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause, not to platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all nonprofits at no cost. CAF limits support hours and Totalgiving restricts phone support to premium accounts only. You get the help you need without paying extra.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, memberships, peer-to-peer fundraising, online stores, and auctions all in one platform. CAF and Totalgiving focus mainly on donations, requiring you to use multiple tools for other fundraising needs.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. CAF charges 4% per gift plus card fees, while Totalgiving charges card processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of what donors give.
With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause. CAF takes 4% plus fees from each gift, and Totalgiving deducts processing fees. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy's platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
