CanadaHelps and CAF help you collect donations, but they take fees from every gift that comes through their platforms. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Canadahelps VS Charities Aid Foundation (CAF)
CanadaHelps and CAF take 3.75%+ fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
CanadaHelps and CAF require separate tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, and fundraising in one platform.
CanadaHelps and CAF offer limited business-hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, events, and fundraising activities. While CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% and CAF takes 4% plus card fees from every gift, Zeffy ensures 100% of donations reach your cause through optional donor contributions.
A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually would save $1,875-$2,250 with Zeffy versus CanadaHelps, and $2,000 versus CAF. These savings can fund programs, hire staff, or expand your impact instead of paying platform fees.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift reaches your cause. CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% plus card fees from each donation, which can cost your nonprofit thousands annually.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources at no extra cost. Unlike platforms that limit support to business hours, you get help when you need it without paying more.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees. CanadaHelps only handles donations, requiring costly third-party tools for other fundraising activities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
