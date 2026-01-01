Canadahelps VS Fundraise Up

Fundraise Up

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
CanadaHelps: 3.75–4.5% per gift + card fees
Fundraise Up: N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees
CanadaHelps: 3.75% - Starting rate for Customizable Donation Forms (higher fees apply to other tools).
Fundraise Up: 2.2% + $0.30 - Stripe nonprofit rate in the US; other Stripe rates vary by card type and country, plus PayPal 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction.

Platform fees
CanadaHelps: $0 - No platform fees; all fees are included in the transaction fees.
Fundraise Up: 4% per transaction for money-based donations; higher fees for cryptocurrency donations and custom rates for large organizations processing more than $300,000 USD/year.

Monthly fees
CanadaHelps: $0 - No monthly fees
Fundraise Up: $0 - No monthly fees

Value for money
CanadaHelps: 4.4
Fundraise Up: 4.8

Features
CanadaHelps: 4.4/5 - Solid donation processing, but requires separate tools for events, auctions, and email marketing.
Fundraise Up: 4.8/5 - Donation-focused with AI optimization, but you'll need additional software for ticketing, memberships, and store features.

Donations
CanadaHelps: Canadahelps offers donation processing with transaction fees ranging from 3.75% to 4.25% plus payment processing costs. They provide basic donor management tools and tax receipt automation for Canadian charities. However, their fee structure can significantly impact smaller donations, and customization options are limited compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up focuses on donation forms with AI-powered optimization and donor insights, but charges processing fees on every transaction.

Ticketing
CanadaHelps: Canadahelps does not offer dedicated event ticketing functionality. Organizations need to use separate platforms for event management and ticket sales, creating additional complexity and costs for nonprofits running fundraising events.
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need additional ticketing software and manual work to connect attendee data with donor records.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
CanadaHelps: Canadahelps offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options. Supporters can create personal fundraising pages, though the functionality is more basic compared to specialized peer-to-peer platforms, with fewer social sharing and engagement features.
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools with social sharing features, but setup requires technical knowledge and ongoing fees apply.

Auctions
CanadaHelps: Canadahelps does not provide auction functionality. Organizations looking to run silent auctions or online bidding events need to use separate auction platforms, adding complexity and additional fees to their fundraising toolkit.
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to connect with donors.

Raffles
CanadaHelps: Canadahelps does not provide raffle or lottery management tools. Nonprofits must rely on third-party solutions to run raffles, which means managing multiple platforms and potentially higher overall costs for comprehensive fundraising campaigns.
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.

Online store
CanadaHelps: Canadahelps lacks e-commerce capabilities for selling merchandise or products. Organizations cannot set up online stores through their platform, requiring separate solutions for product sales and creating fragmented donor experiences across multiple platforms.
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products for your cause.

Memberships
CanadaHelps: CanadaHelps offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management tools for tracking member benefits, renewal dates, or member-only communications.
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications.

Donor Management/CRM
CanadaHelps: Basic donor profiles with donation history and contact info. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor journey tracking or engagement scoring features.
Fundraise Up: Basic donor data collection and reporting. Limited CRM features compared to dedicated nonprofit management platforms - mainly focuses on donation optimization.

Emails & Newsletter
CanadaHelps: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email software like Mailchimp to communicate with supporters.
Fundraise Up: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with third-party platforms like Mailchimp or Constant Contact for donor communications.

Payment Processing
CanadaHelps: Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Supports major credit cards and PayPal, but limited payment method options compared to modern platforms.
Fundraise Up: Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Supports major credit cards and PayPal, but limited payment method options compared to modern platforms.

Payment methods
CanadaHelps: Credit cards and digital wallets only
Fundraise Up: Credit cards and digital wallets only

Credit Card Payments
CanadaHelps: Supported - Accept donations through major credit cards with secure online processing
Fundraise Up: Supported - Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover with processing fees ranging from 2.9% + 30¢

Apple Pay & Google Pay
CanadaHelps: Supported - Donors can give using Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster checkout
Fundraise Up: Supported - Offers both Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster mobile checkout experiences

ACH / Bank Transfers
CanadaHelps: Not supported - CanadaHelps focuses on credit card and online payment methods for Canadian charities
Fundraise Up: Not supported - Fundraise Up focuses on credit card processing and doesn't offer ACH/bank transfer options

Tap to Pay App
CanadaHelps: Not supported - CanadaHelps operates as an online platform without mobile tap-to-pay functionality
Fundraise Up: Not supported - Fundraise Up is web-based and doesn't provide a mobile app for in-person tap payments

Customer Support
CanadaHelps: 4.4/5
Fundraise Up: 4.8/5

Unlimited Support Unlimited Support
CanadaHelps: CanadaHelps provides limited support hours with business-day availability for most inquiries
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited for all users

Phone Support / Phone Support / Office Hours
CanadaHelps: CanadaHelps offers phone support during standard business hours for registered nonprofits
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up provides phone support and scheduled calls for higher-tier plans

Webinars
CanadaHelps: CanadaHelps provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up provides educational webinars and training sessions for nonprofit clients

Help Center Help Center
CanadaHelps: CanadaHelps maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and guides for donors and nonprofits
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
CanadaHelps: CanadaHelps CanadaHelps: CanadaHelps maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and guides for donors and nonprofits
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
CanadaHelps: CanadaHelps CanadaHelps: CanadaHelps offers email support during business hours with response times varying by inquiry complexity
Fundraise Up: Fundraise Up offers email support through their help center and ticketing system

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
CanadaHelps: Email and phone support during business hours with help center resources for registered nonprofits Fundraise Up: Support access varies by plan level with phone calls available on higher-tier subscriptions