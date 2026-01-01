Canadahelps VS Givelify

Givelify

Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link Donate button / Donation Link 
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
3.75–4.5%
3.75–4.5% per gift + card fees
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
3.75%
Ticketed Events Management: 5.0%; Peer-to-Peer Fundraising (P2P): 5.5%; Security Donations: 2.0–3.0% (tiered: 3% on donations less than $10k, 2.5% on $10k–$49k, 2.25% for $50k–$99.9k, 2% for $100k–$249k, $5,000 flat fee for $250k–$499.9k, $7,500 flat fee for $500k–$999.9k, $10,000 flat fee for $1M–$1.5M); One-Time Donations From Charity Profile: 4.5%; Monthly Donations: 3.5% (4% fee applies to charity profile)
2.9% + $0.30
per donation for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; 3.5% + $0.30 per donation for American Express
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees; all fees are included in the transaction fees
$0
No platform fees; included in processing fees
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
Value for money
4.4
5.0

Features
Rating: 4.4/5
Solid donation processing, but requires multiple tools for events and email marketing.
Rating: 4.8/5
Mobile-first giving platform with simple setup, but you'll need separate tools for ticketing and memberships.
Donations
Accepts donations with 3.75% + $0.30 transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact
Givelify focuses on mobile-first donation processing with simple giving forms, but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for premium features.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - you'll need separate tools for fundraising events
Givelify doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing platforms and manual work to connect ticket sales with donor data.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Basic peer-to-peer fundraising with limited customization and supporter engagement tools
Givelify offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional fees for advanced campaign features.
Auctions
No auction platform capabilities - cannot host online or silent auctions
Givelify doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and follow up with supporters.
Raffles
No raffle management features - requires third-party solutions for raffle fundraising
Givelify doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track entries and winners.
Online store
No built-in online store functionality for selling merchandise or products
Givelify doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party store solutions and manual processes to connect sales data with donor records.
Memberships
CanadaHelps doesn't offer membership management tools. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Givelify focuses on one-time donations and doesn't offer built-in membership management tools for recurring member dues or benefits tracking.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor profiles and giving history. Limited segmentation options and no automated donor communication workflows.
Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking, but limited relationship management features for building deeper donor connections.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing features. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party tools for newsletters.
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need separate software to communicate with donors and send newsletters about your impact.
Payment Processing
Charges 3.75% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and reduce the funds available for your mission.
Charges 3.75% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and reduce the funds available for your mission.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no bank transfers or ACH
Mobile-first payments, missing bank transfers
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts major credit cards for online donations with automatic CRA-compliant tax receipts
Yes - Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover cards
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet payment options are not clearly mentioned in their fundraising solutions
Yes - Full support for both Apple Pay and Google Pay mobile wallets
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - CanadaHelps focuses on credit card donations and doesn't offer ACH payment processing
Not supported - Givelify focuses on credit card and mobile payments only
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - CanadaHelps is web-based donation platform without mobile tap-to-pay functionality
Yes - Offers tap-to-pay functionality through their mobile giving app

Customer Support
4.4/5
4.8/5
Unlimited Support
CanadaHelps provides limited support during standard business hours only
Givelify does not offer unlimited support - responses depend on plan level
Phone Support / Office Hours
CanadaHelps offers phone support during regular business hours for urgent issues
Givelify offers phone support during business hours for premium plan users
Webinars
CanadaHelps provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users
Givelify provides occasional training webinars for nonprofit organizations
Help Center
CanadaHelps maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and guides for common questions
Givelify maintains a help center with articles and FAQs for common questions
Email
CanadaHelps offers email support during business hours for account and technical questions
Givelify offers email support through their help center contact form
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support during business hours with nonprofit-focused training webinars
Support access varies by plan level with phone help limited to premium users