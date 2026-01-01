CanadaHelps serves Canadian charities while SecureGive focuses on churches, but both charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and tax receipts with zero fees — so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
Canadahelps VS Secure Give
CanadaHelps and SecureGive take 3.75-4.5% of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
CanadaHelps and SecureGive force you to patch together separate tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy handles it all in one place.
CanadaHelps and SecureGive limit support to business hours with slow response times. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% plus card fees from every gift. That means 100% of your donations go directly to your cause instead of paying platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to all users at no extra cost. Unlike competitors who limit support to business hours or charge for premium help, we're here when you need us.
Yes, Zeffy offers ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees. Most donation platforms charge extra for these features or don't offer them at all.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations and fundraising activities. CanadaHelps takes 3.75-4.5% plus card fees, while SecureGive charges $149/month plus card fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Unlike CanadaHelps and SecureGive that focus only on donations, Zeffy offers ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
