CauseMatch and Funraisin help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge platform fees and processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you peer-to-peer tools, donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Cause Match VS Funraisin
🎽
CauseMatch takes 5% plus card fees, and Funraisin charges $120/month plus 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walk-a-thon or team challenge actually raises money for your mission.
💬
CauseMatch and Funraisin limit support by plan tier with business-hours-only phone calls. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to every nonprofit, no matter your budget.
🧩
CauseMatch and Funraisin only handle peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees for peer-to-peer campaigns, while CauseMatch takes 5% and Funraisin charges $120/month plus 5% per gift. Your supporters keep 100% of what they raise, with donors having the option to leave voluntary contributions.
Unlike CauseMatch and Funraisin that only handle P2P campaigns, Zeffy grows with you. Add event ticketing, online stores, auctions, memberships, and donor management without switching platforms or paying extra fees.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while CauseMatch takes 5% and Funraisin charges $120/month plus 5% per gift. You keep every dollar raised, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes. While CauseMatch and Funraisin focus only on P2P campaigns, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management - all at zero cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support for all users, while CauseMatch and Funraisin limit support based on plan tiers. You get dedicated help whenever you need it, not just during business hours or for premium accounts.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript