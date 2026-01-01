Get Movin Fundraising

P2P Campaign Platforms Features
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Individual Fundraising Pages
Team Fundraising
Leaderboards Social Sharing Tools
Fundraiser Management Fundraiser Management
Campaign Progress Thermometer src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
5% platform cut plus card fees
7.9% total fees per gift
Processing fees
2.9% + 30c, 0.8%
2.9% + 30c (card), 0.8% (ACH)
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction
Platform fees
5%
5% platform fee on all donations
5%
5% platform fee
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fee
$0
No monthly fee
Value for money
1.0/5
N/A

Features
1.0/5
Steep learning curve. Requires significant setup time and training before you can launch campaigns.
N/A
Basic peer-to-peer tool. Limited features mean you'll need multiple separate tools to run a full fundraising program.
Donations
Basic donation processing with limited customization options and higher processing fees
Get Movin handles basic donation processing for peer-to-peer campaigns but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising totals.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - CauseMatch specializes in campaign fundraising only
Get Movin doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software for fundraising events and galas.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Strong peer-to-peer campaign tools with social sharing and team fundraising features
Get Movin specializes in peer-to-peer fundraising with campaign pages and social sharing, but charges fees that cut into your donations.
Auctions
No auction capabilities - CauseMatch focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns and crowdfunding
Get Movin doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual coordination for bidding events.
Raffles
Limited raffle support - mainly focused on campaign-style fundraising rather than raffle management
Get Movin doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.
Online store
No online store functionality - platform is designed specifically for campaign-based fundraising
Get Movin doesn't provide online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
CauseMatch focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Limited recurring membership features.
Get Movin focuses on peer-to-peer campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for recurring member engagement.
Donor Management/CRM
Campaign-focused donor tracking with basic contact management. Limited CRM features outside of P2P campaign context.
Campaign-focused donor tracking. Limited CRM features for building long-term donor relationships beyond individual campaigns.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email capabilities for campaign updates and donor communication. Not a full-featured email marketing solution.
Basic email capabilities within campaign context. Not designed as a full newsletter platform for regular donor communication.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through campaigns but charges platform fees. Less flexible for general payment needs beyond P2P fundraising.
Processes donations through campaigns but charges platform fees. Less flexible for general payment needs beyond P2P fundraising.

Payment methods
Credit cards only through third-party processors
No direct payment processing, external tools needed
Credit Card Payments
Limited support - Available through integrated payment processors for campaign donations only
Not supported - Get Movin is a campaign management platform that integrates with external payment processors
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - CauseMatch specializes in peer-to-peer campaigns, not mobile payment methods
Not supported - Get Movin relies on third-party payment solutions for digital wallet options
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - CauseMatch focuses on peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns, not direct payment processing
Not supported - Get Movin focuses on peer-to-peer campaign tools, not direct payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - CauseMatch is a campaign platform, not a point-of-sale payment solution
Not supported - Get Movin doesn't offer in-person payment collection tools

Customer Support
N/A
Unlimited Support Get Movin Fundraising offers limited support during business hours only
Phone Support / Office Hours
Get Movin Fundraising provides phone support during standard business hours for premium accounts
Webinars Get Movin Fundraising offers occasional training sessions for campaign setup and best practices
Help Center Get Movin Fundraising maintains a basic help center with setup guides and FAQs
Email
Get Movin Fundraising provides email support for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team Limited business-hours support with phone access restricted to premium accounts