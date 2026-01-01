CauseMatch and Get Movin help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you P2P fundraising tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Cause Match VS Get Movin Fundraising
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, so you keep every dollar raised for your mission instead of paying platform costs
Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores beyond just campaign pages
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat help whenever you need assistance with campaigns or donor questions
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while CauseMatch charges 5% plus card processing fees. You keep every dollar raised, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike Get Movin's 7.9% total fees, Zeffy charges zero platform fees for peer-to-peer campaigns. Plus, you get access to auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores - all free features Get Movin doesn't offer.
Yes! While CauseMatch and Get Movin focus only on P2P campaigns, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all with zero fees.
Unlike CauseMatch (5% fees) and Get Movin (7.9% fees), Zeffy charges zero platform fees for P2P campaigns. Plus, you get a complete fundraising suite including auctions, events, and online stores that other P2P platforms don't offer.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support at no extra cost, while CauseMatch limits support by plan tier and Get Movin only offers business-hours support. You get real help when you need it, not when you can afford it.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
