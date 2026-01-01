CauseMatch and Tiltify help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you P2P fundraising tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Cause Match VS Tiltify
CauseMatch and Tiltify take 5% of every donation raised. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walkathon or gaming fundraiser keeps every dollar for your mission.
While CauseMatch and Tiltify limit support by plan, Zeffy offers unlimited email help and live chat to every nonprofit, ensuring you get answers fast.
CauseMatch and Tiltify focus only on peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while CauseMatch and Tiltify both charge 5% plus card processing fees. You keep every dollar raised, and donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources at no extra cost. Unlike CauseMatch's limited support by plan or Tiltify's business-hours-only assistance, our team helps you succeed without charging premium fees for basic support.
Yes, Zeffy is an all-in-one platform offering donations, events, memberships, online stores, and auctions - all fee-free. CauseMatch and Tiltify focus only on P2P campaigns, requiring you to use multiple platforms and pay separate fees for other fundraising needs.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees for peer-to-peer campaigns - you keep 100% of donations raised. CauseMatch and Tiltify both charge 5% platform fees plus card processing costs, which can reduce your fundraising impact significantly over time.
Unlike Tiltify's gaming focus, Zeffy serves all types of nonprofits with customizable P2P campaigns plus donations, events, memberships, and online stores. You get a complete fundraising solution without paying separate platform fees for each tool.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
