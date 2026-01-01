CharityEngine and ClearView CRM help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charity Engine VS Clear View CRM
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, so your entire fundraising budget goes to your mission instead of monthly software costs.
⚙️
Zeffy works right out of the box with simple setup, while donor databases demand extensive configuration and technical training.
🎟️
Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, events, and online stores in one platform, eliminating the need for separate fundraising tools.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees, setup costs, or transaction charges. While CharityEngine costs $550/month plus card fees and ClearView CRM runs $500/month plus $50 per user, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated for your mission.
Zeffy provides complete donor profiles, giving history, and automated receipts without the complexity of expensive systems. You get powerful donor insights and relationship tracking that's actually designed for small nonprofits, not enterprise organizations.
Yes, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and online stores - all at zero cost. Unlike CharityEngine or ClearView CRM that charge extra for features, everything is included free.
Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, setup costs, or transaction charges. CharityEngine costs $550/month plus card fees, while ClearView CRM runs $500/month plus $50 per user. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy includes donor profiles, automated receipts, giving history tracking, and segmentation tools at no cost. Unlike paid systems that charge extra for email marketing or advanced reporting, Zeffy provides complete donor management features designed specifically for small nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript