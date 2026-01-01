ClearView CRM

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database - CharityEngine: Yes, ClearView CRM: Yes
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donation History & Notes per Donor - CharityEngine: Yes, ClearView CRM: Yes
Donor Tags / Segments Donor Tags / Segments - CharityEngine: Yes, ClearView CRM: Yes
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) - CharityEngine: Yes, ClearView CRM: Yes
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) - CharityEngine: Yes, ClearView CRM: Yes Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) - CharityEngine: Yes, ClearView CRM: Yes
Export Donor Data Anytime Export Donor Data Anytime - CharityEngine: Yes, ClearView CRM: Yes
Offline Donations Tracking - CharityEngine: Yes, ClearView CRM: Yes Offline Donations Tracking - CharityEngine: Yes, ClearView CRM: Yes
Pre-filled donation forms - CharityEngine: Yes, ClearView CRM: Yes

Pricing
CharityEngine: $550/month plus card fees per gift
ClearView CRM: $500/mo + $50/user plus card fees

Processing fees
CharityEngine: N/A - CharityEngine matches current payment processing rates for both credit cards and ACH; specific rates not publicly disclosed (industry standard is typically 2-3% + $0.30 per transaction for credit cards)
ClearView CRM: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction

Platform fees
CharityEngine: N/A - Not separately disclosed; platform fees appear to be included in the monthly subscription cost
ClearView CRM: N/A

Monthly fees
CharityEngine: $550/month - Starting price for Starter plan; Pro and Premier plans require contacting the vendor for pricing
ClearView CRM: $500 minimum + $50 per user per month - Base fee plus per-user charge each month

Value for money
CharityEngine: 4.1
ClearView CRM: 3.7

Features
CharityEngine: 4.1/5 - Powerful but requires training. Setup takes time and technical knowledge to configure properly.
ClearView CRM: 3.7/5 - Basic features with a steep learning curve. ClearView CRM: 3.7/5 - Basic features with a steep learning curve. Complex interface for small nonprofit teams. Complex interface for small nonprofit teams.

Donations
CharityEngine: CharityEngine offers donation processing with CRM integration, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising dollars
ClearView CRM: Basic donation processing with limited customization options. ClearView CRM: Basic donation processing with limited customization options. Transaction fees apply, and reporting capabilities are focused on donor management rather than campaign performance.

Ticketing
CharityEngine: Basic event management features available, though primarily focused on donor tracking rather than comprehensive event solutions
ClearView CRM: Basic event management with simple ticketing options. ClearView CRM: Basic event management with simple ticketing options. Limited customization for different ticket types and lacks advanced features like seating charts or waitlists.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
CharityEngine: Peer-to-peer fundraising available but requires additional setup and may involve extra costs for advanced campaign features
ClearView CRM: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising support. ClearView CRM: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising support. Basic campaign tracking available, but lacks advanced features like social sharing tools or fundraiser leaderboards.

Auctions
CharityEngine: No built-in auction functionality - would require third-party integrations or workarounds to manage auction events
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM doesn't offer auction functionality. ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.

Raffles
CharityEngine: Limited raffle functionality - mainly tracks participants through donor records rather than dedicated raffle management tools
ClearView CRM: No dedicated raffle functionality. ClearView CRM: No dedicated raffle functionality. You'd need external raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales and manage winner selection.

Online store
CharityEngine: No dedicated online store capabilities - focuses on donor management rather than merchandise or product sales
ClearView CRM: No built-in online store capabilities. ClearView CRM: No built-in online store capabilities. You'd need to integrate third-party e-commerce solutions and manually sync sales data with donor records.

Memberships
CharityEngine: CharityEngine offers membership management with automated renewals and tiered membership levels, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership tier management and integrated payment processing for membership fees.

Donor Management/CRM
CharityEngine: CharityEngine provides comprehensive donor tracking and relationship management features, but the system requires extensive configuration and training that many small nonprofits find challenging to implement.
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM provides comprehensive donor profiles, gift tracking, and reporting dashboards, but the interface can be complex for smaller nonprofits without dedicated staff.

Emails & Newsletter
CharityEngine: CharityEngine includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation capabilities, but the interface can be complex for staff without technical experience to create effective campaigns.
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM includes basic email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but advanced automation features require higher-tier plans with additional costs.

Payment Processing
CharityEngine: CharityEngine processes payments through third-party integrations with additional transaction fees on top of their monthly subscription costs, increasing your overall fundraising expenses.
ClearView CRM: CharityEngine processes payments through third-party integrations with additional transaction fees on top of their monthly subscription costs, increasing your overall fundraising expenses.

Payment methods
CharityEngine: Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH only
ClearView CRM: No payment processing built in

Credit Card Payments
CharityEngine: Yes - accepts all major credit cards with integrated payment processing
ClearView CRM: Not supported - ClearView CRM is a donor management system without built-in payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
CharityEngine: Yes - supports digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
ClearView CRM: Not supported - ClearView CRM doesn't include payment gateway functionality for digital wallets

ACH / Bank Transfers
CharityEngine: Yes - processes ACH/bank transfers for recurring and one-time donations
ClearView CRM: Not supported - ClearView CRM focuses on donor relationship management, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
CharityEngine: No - focuses on online donations, no mobile tap-to-pay functionality mentioned
ClearView CRM: Not supported - ClearView CRM is a donor database system, not a payment processing platform

Customer Support
CharityEngine: 4.1/5
ClearView CRM: 3.7/5

Unlimited Support Unlimited Support
CharityEngine: CharityEngine offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited

Phone Support / Office Hours Phone Support / Office Hours
CharityEngine: CharityEngine provides phone support during standard business hours
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars Webinars
CharityEngine: CharityEngine offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM offers training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit teams

Help Center
CharityEngine: CharityEngine maintains a comprehensive Help Center
CharityEngine: CharityEngine maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM maintains a help center with articles and guides for users

Email
CharityEngine: CharityEngine provides live chat support during business hours
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM provides live chat support during business hours Email
CharityEngine: CharityEngine provides live chat support during business hours
ClearView CRM: ClearView CRM provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
CharityEngine: Support access depends on plan level — higher tiers get priority help and phone access
ClearView CRM: Support access varies by subscription level — premium plans receive enhanced assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
CharityEngine: Support access depends on plan level — higher tiers get priority help and phone access
ClearView CRM: Support access varies by subscription level — premium plans receive enhanced assistance