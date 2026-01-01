CharityEngine and DonorPerfect help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charity Engine VS Donorperfect
💰
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, memberships, and events so you keep 100% of what supporters give to your mission.
🎟️
Zeffy includes auction bidding, raffle ticket sales, and event ticketing in one platform so you can run complete fundraising campaigns.
🤝
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofit fundraising, not tiered support based on what you pay.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without monthly fees or transaction costs. While CharityEngine costs $550/month and DonorPerfect starts at $99/month (both plus card fees), Zeffy lets you keep 100% of donations while tracking supporter relationships, managing campaigns, and growing your donor base.
Unlike complex systems that require training and technical setup, Zeffy makes donor management simple for small nonprofit teams. You get donor profiles, giving history, and automated thank-you messages without the steep learning curve or consultant costs that come with CharityEngine or DonorPerfect.
Yes, Zeffy includes everything in one platform: donation processing, event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, and auctions. You won't need separate tools or integrations like you would with traditional donor management systems, and everything stays fee-free.
CharityEngine costs $550/month plus card fees, while DonorPerfect starts at $99/month plus processing fees. With Zeffy, you pay $0 in monthly fees and $0 in transaction costs. A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually saves $1,200-$6,600 per year that goes directly back to your mission.
Yes, Zeffy is built for small nonprofit teams who wear many hats. You get donor profiles, automated thank-you emails, and giving reports without technical training or setup fees. No consultants needed - just sign up and start tracking your supporters today.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
