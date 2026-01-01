CharityEngine and eTapestry offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees plus processing costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated acknowledgments, and donation forms with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger donor relationships.
Charity Engine VS E Tapestry
Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every donation goes directly to your mission instead of paying platform costs that add up quickly.
Zeffy includes built-in auction and raffle tools, eliminating the need for multiple platforms and keeping all your donor data in one place.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits, not tiered support that limits access based on what you pay.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while CharityEngine costs $550/month plus card fees and eTapestry charges monthly fees plus $600/year. You keep 100% of donations with Zeffy, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy processes all major credit cards, ACH payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero platform fees. CharityEngine and eTapestry charge processing fees on top of their monthly costs, reducing your fundraising revenue with every donation.
Yes, Zeffy includes donor management, online donations, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and online stores - all with zero fees. CharityEngine and eTapestry lack many of these features or require expensive add-ons.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees. CharityEngine costs $550/month plus card fees, while eTapestry charges monthly fees plus $600/year. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations and only pay standard payment processing fees.
Zeffy includes donor tracking, automated receipts, campaign analytics, plus built-in fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, and online stores. CharityEngine and eTapestry focus only on basic donor data without these fundraising features, requiring expensive add-ons.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
