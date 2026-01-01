CharityEngine and Keela both offer donor management tools, but they charge monthly fees plus processing costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, email campaigns, donation forms, and event management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger relationships with supporters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charity Engine VS Keela
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, raffles, and memberships so every dollar goes directly to your mission
Zeffy works right out of the box with simple tools that don't require training or technical knowledge
Zeffy is built for small nonprofit teams who need professional results without complex donor management systems
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While CharityEngine costs $550/month plus card fees and Keela charges monthly fees plus 2.9% per donation, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar raised while managing donor relationships effectively.
Zeffy provides essential donor tracking, gift history, and relationship management without the complexity or cost of enterprise platforms. You get clean donor data and automated receipts without paying hundreds monthly or needing technical staff to manage the system.
Yes. Zeffy proves you don't need expensive software to build strong donor relationships. Our platform handles donor data, recurring gifts, and communication tools at zero cost, so small nonprofits can focus resources on their mission instead of software bills.
Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors, not monthly fees from nonprofits. You get complete donor profiles, gift tracking, and automated receipts without paying $550/month like CharityEngine or monthly fees like Keela.
Zeffy makes switching simple with data import tools and dedicated support. You'll keep all your donor history and relationships while eliminating monthly software costs that drain your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
