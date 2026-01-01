CharityEngine and LiveImpact both offer donor management tools, but their monthly fees and transaction costs add up quickly. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, fundraising campaigns, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charity Engine VS Live Impact
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, raffles, and events so every dollar goes to your mission
Zeffy includes built-in raffle and auction tools so you can run fundraising events without juggling multiple platforms
Zeffy works right out of the box so volunteers can jump in without extensive training or technical setup
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while CharityEngine costs $550/month and LiveImpact $150/month plus transaction fees. You keep 100% of donations and get powerful CRM tools without the monthly burden.
Unlike CharityEngine's complex system requiring dedicated staff or LiveImpact's basic features, Zeffy provides easy donor tracking with automated receipts, giving history, and engagement insights that volunteers can use right away.
Yes, Zeffy scales with your organization at zero cost. While CharityEngine and LiveImpact charge more as you grow, Zeffy supports unlimited donors and donations with the same fee-free model, protecting your budget as you expand.
Zeffy provides complete donor management with zero platform fees. Track giving history, send automated receipts, and build donor relationships without paying $550/month like CharityEngine or $150/month like LiveImpact.
Yes, Zeffy is built for small nonprofits. Get donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and giving insights that volunteers can use easily, unlike complex systems that need dedicated staff to operate.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
