Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Information not available Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available
Donor Tags / Segments
Information not available Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Information not available Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not available Export Donor Data Anytime
Information not available
Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
$550/month plus card fees per gift
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees
N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
2.15% + $0.30 per donation for credit/debit cards in the USA; other regions and payment methods have different rates
Platform fees
N/A - Not separately disclosed; platform fees appear to be included in the monthly subscription cost
$0 - No platform fees beyond subscription – no setup fees, monthly minimums, or cancellation fees
Monthly fees
$550/month - Starting price for the Starter plan; higher-tier plans require contacting the vendor for pricing
$0 - Free tier for up to 10 donations per month; higher tiers have monthly fees based on donation volume
Value for money
4.1
4.5

Features
4.1/5 - Powerful but complex. Needs training and technical setup for small teams. 4.5/5 - Built for churches. Limited nonprofit fundraising and donor tools.
Donations
CharityEngine offers donation processing with customizable forms and recurring gift options, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Planning Center Giving handles online donations with basic forms, but lacks advanced features like peer-to-peer campaigns or event integration.
Ticketing
CharityEngine provides basic event ticketing through their platform, though it's primarily focused on donor management rather than comprehensive event solutions.
Planning Center doesn't provide event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event tickets.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
CharityEngine offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools with campaign pages and social sharing, but setup can be complex for smaller organizations.
Planning Center doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. Individual fundraisers would need separate platforms to raise money.
Auctions
CharityEngine doesn't include auction functionality - you'd need additional software or manual processes to run fundraising auctions.
Planning Center doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles
CharityEngine doesn't offer dedicated raffle functionality - you'd need to manage raffles through workarounds or third-party integrations.
Planning Center doesn't offer raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.
Online store
CharityEngine lacks built-in online store capabilities, requiring separate e-commerce solutions for selling merchandise or products.
Planning Center doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
CharityEngine offers membership management with automated renewals and tiered membership levels, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
Planning Center focuses on church management rather than traditional nonprofit memberships. Limited membership tracking features.
Donor Management/CRM
CharityEngine provides robust donor management with detailed tracking and reporting capabilities, but the extensive features often overwhelm small nonprofits who need simple, accessible donor relationship tools.
Strong people management for church congregations but lacks nonprofit-specific donor tracking, giving history, and fundraising tools.
Emails & Newsletter
CharityEngine includes email marketing tools with segmentation and automation features, but the interface requires training and the system can be complex for volunteers to navigate effectively. No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with third-party services for donor communications and newsletters.
Payment Processing
CharityEngine processes payments through third-party integrations with additional transaction fees on top of their monthly subscription, increasing costs for small nonprofits with tight budgets.
CharityEngine processes payments through third-party integrations with additional transaction fees on top of their monthly subscription, increasing costs for small nonprofits with tight budgets.

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH transfers
No payment processing - requires third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Yes - accepts all major credit cards with integrated payment processing
Not supported - Planning Center is built for church operations, not donation processing
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Yes - supports digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
Not supported - Planning Center doesn't offer payment processing features
ACH / Bank Transfers
Yes - processes ACH/bank transfers for recurring and one-time donations
Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
No - focuses on online donations, no mobile tap-to-pay functionality mentioned
Not supported - Planning Center is designed for church administration, not mobile payments

Customer Support
4.1/5
4.5/5 Unlimited Support
CharityEngine offers tiered support based on subscription level
Planning Center offers limited support based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours CharityEngine provides phone support during standard business hours
Planning Center provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars CharityEngine offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Planning Center offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center CharityEngine maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Planning Center maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email CharityEngine provides live chat support during business hours
Planning Center provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team Built for nonprofits with phone and live chat support, but access varies by subscription tier
Church management platform with business-hours support limited by plan level