CharityEngine and Planning Center help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charity Engine VS Planning Center
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission instead of paying $550+ monthly subscriptions plus card processing costs.
⚙️
Zeffy works right out of the box with simple tools designed for one-person teams, not complex donor management systems that need training.
🎟️
Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform, eliminating the need for multiple software solutions.
CharityEngine costs $550/month plus processing fees, eating into your donations. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your fundraising for your mission.
Planning Center charges monthly fees plus processing costs and lacks fundraising tools. Zeffy provides donor tracking, donation processing, and campaign management in one free platform - no monthly fees, no processing charges.
Yes! Zeffy handles donor profiles, gift tracking, automated receipts, and reporting without any costs. While competitors charge hundreds monthly plus transaction fees, we keep donor management simple and completely free for nonprofits.
CharityEngine costs $550/month plus processing fees, making it expensive for small nonprofits. Zeffy offers complete donor management, fundraising tools, and payment processing with zero fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Planning Center focuses on church management and lacks fundraising capabilities. Zeffy provides donor tracking, online donations, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one free platform designed specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
