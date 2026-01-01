CharityEngine and ProDon offer donor management tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, donation forms, event management, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Charity Engine VS Pro Don
CharityEngine charges $550/month plus transaction fees, while ProDon stacks monthly costs on top of card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
CharityEngine and ProDon lack auction, raffle, and ticketing features, forcing you to manage multiple platforms. Zeffy includes everything from donation forms to event management in one simple system.
CharityEngine requires significant training and technical setup, while ProDon needs complex configuration. Zeffy works right out of the box, so you can focus on donor relationships instead of software management.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while CharityEngine costs $550/month plus card fees and ProDon charges monthly fees plus processing costs. You keep 100% of donations with Zeffy.
Zeffy provides donor profiles, gift history, and automated receipts without monthly fees or complex setup. Unlike CharityEngine and ProDon, you don't need technical training to get started.
Yes, Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores in one platform. CharityEngine and ProDon require separate tools for many features, adding costs and complexity.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees. CharityEngine costs $550/month plus processing fees, while ProDon charges monthly fees plus card fees. With Zeffy, you keep every dollar donated.
CharityEngine costs $6,600+ annually plus processing fees. ProDon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions covering costs, saving thousands yearly.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
