CharityEngine and Veracross help schools manage donors and run campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and campaign tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Charity Engine VS Veracross
Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every donation goes directly to your mission instead of paying platform costs and transaction fees.
Zeffy works right out of the box with simple setup, while donor management systems need dedicated staff time for training and maintenance.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores that CharityEngine and Veracross don't offer or require workarounds.
CharityEngine charges $550/month plus transaction fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your donations.
Veracross is built for schools, not nonprofits, lacking essential fundraising tools like peer-to-peer campaigns and auction management. Zeffy provides purpose-built donor management with all fundraising tools included at zero cost to your organization.
Both CharityEngine and Veracross require complex setup, training, and ongoing fees that strain small nonprofit budgets. Zeffy launches in minutes with an intuitive interface your team can use immediately, plus zero platform fees mean more money for your mission.
CharityEngine costs $550/month plus transaction fees on every donation, quickly adding up to thousands annually. Zeffy provides complete donor management with zero platform fees - track donors, manage relationships, and process gifts while keeping 100% of donations for your cause.
Veracross is designed for schools, not nonprofits, lacking essential features like peer-to-peer campaigns and auction management. Zeffy offers purpose-built donor management with all fundraising tools included, plus zero fees mean more resources stay with your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
