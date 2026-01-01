Cheddar Up VS Donately

Donately

Pricing

Processing fees

3.95% + $0.95

Credit card fees on Basic (FREE) plan; lower rates and eCheck pricing available on higher tiers.

2.2% + $0.30

per credit card transaction (nonprofit rate); ACH transfers 0.8% capped at $5.

Platform fees

$0

No platform fees; payers can optionally cover processing fees.

4%

Standard plan charges a 4% platform fee; lower-fee and no-fee plans are available on paid tiers.

Monthly fees

$0/month

Starting price for Free Plan; higher-tier paid plans are also available.

$0/month

Starting price for Free Plan; other paid and one-time fee options are also available.

Value for money

4.9

4.4

Features

4.9/5

Simple donation tool. Straightforward setup, but limited features beyond basic giving.

4.0/5

Donation-focused platform. Requires more configuration and separate tools for events or memberships. Donations

Basic donation collection with payment processing fees

Donately focuses on online donations with customizable forms, recurring giving options, and donor management tools for nonprofits.

Ticketing

Basic event registration with payment collection

Donately doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional software to sell tickets and manage event registrations.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising

No peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities

Donately offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, allowing supporters to create personal fundraising pages for your cause.

Auctions

No auction features available

Donately doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.

Raffles

No dedicated raffle or lottery features

Donately doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to handle ticket sales, winner selection, and payment processing.

Online store

Simple product sales with limited customization options

Donately doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate software to sell merchandise or products online.

Memberships

Cheddar Up offers basic membership collection through forms but lacks automated renewal reminders, member portals, or tiered membership management features that nonprofits need.

Donately doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications.

Donor Management/CRM

Basic contact collection through forms but limited donor relationship tools. No donation history tracking, donor segmentation, or automated thank-you features for building lasting relationships.

Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking. Limited segmentation options and no advanced relationship management features for major gift prospects.

Emails & Newsletter

No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email tools, creating extra work and potential data sync issues.

No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with third-party services like Mailchimp, creating extra steps and costs.

Payment Processing

Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. No option for fee-free fundraising, which can significantly impact smaller nonprofit budgets.

Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. No option for fee-free fundraising, which can significantly impact smaller nonprofit budgets.

Payment methods

Credit cards and digital wallets only, no ACH or in-person options

Online payments covered, but no in-person tap-to-pay app

Credit Card Payments

Supported - Accepts all major credit and debit cards with 2.9% + 30¢ processing fee

Yes - Donately processes all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover

Apple Pay & Google Pay

Supported - Offers mobile wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay

Yes - Donately supports Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster mobile checkout

ACH / Bank Transfers

Not supported - Cheddar Up only processes credit card and debit card payments

Yes - Donately accepts ACH bank transfers for recurring donations

Tap to Pay App

Not supported - No dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person transactions

No - Donately does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations

Customer Support

4.9/5

4.0/5

Unlimited Support

Cheddar Up limits support availability based on subscription tier and business hours

Donately limits support to business hours with response time delays

Phone Support / Office Hours

Cheddar Up offers phone support during limited business hours for higher-tier plans

Donately offers phone support during limited business hours only

Webinars

Cheddar Up provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for users

Donately provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions

Help Center

Cheddar Up maintains a help center with is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Unlimited Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Cheddar Up limits support availability based on subscription tier and business hours</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Donately limits support to business hours with response time delays</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Cheddar Up offers phone support during limited business hours for higher-tier plans</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Donately offers phone support during limited business hours only</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Cheddar Up provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for users</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Donately provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Cheddar Up maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions

Donately maintains a help center with articles and guides for users

Email

Cheddar Up offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan

Donately offers email support during business hours for all users

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team

Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Donately offers email support during business hours for all users</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Email help varies by plan with limited phone access.

Support designed for general fundraising, not nonprofit-specific needs. Business hours only with delays.