Cheddar Up and EasyTithe help you collect donations, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Cheddar Up VS Easy Tithe
Cheddar Up and EasyTithe charge card fees plus monthly costs that eat into your mission funds. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
While Cheddar Up and EasyTithe require multiple platforms for auctions, raffles, and events, Zeffy handles everything from donations to ticketing in one complete system.
Cheddar Up and EasyTithe limit support to business hours and paid tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help your small team succeed.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. While Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction and EasyTithe gates support by subscription tier, Zeffy gives you all features at no cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited support to all nonprofits at no charge. Unlike EasyTithe's tiered support or Cheddar Up's business-hours-only help, our team is here when you need us. No subscription required, no extra fees for getting help.
Yes. While EasyTithe only handles donations and Cheddar Up charges fees on everything, Zeffy offers donations, events, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. All completely free for your nonprofit.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, while EasyTithe adds monthly subscription costs on top of processing fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Zeffy grows with you. While EasyTithe only handles donations and Cheddar Up lacks donor management tools, Zeffy offers everything in one place: donations, events, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns. All free forever.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
