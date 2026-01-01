Cheddar Up and iDonate both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Cheddar Up VS i Donate
Cheddar Up and iDonate charge processing fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Cheddar Up lacks auctions and raffles, while iDonate missing ticketing and stores. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
Cheddar Up and iDonate limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, processing costs, or hidden charges. Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, while iDonate costs $99/month plus 4% on every donation. These fees add up fast and take money away from your mission.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support at no cost, plus live chat and a comprehensive help center. Unlike competitors who limit support by business hours or subscription tiers, our team is here to help your nonprofit succeed without extra charges.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no processing fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. While Cheddar Up and iDonate take 2.9%+ from every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds for your cause through optional donor contributions.
Zeffy accepts all payment types including ACH transfers, credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at zero cost. Other platforms charge fees on every transaction, reducing your fundraising impact by hundreds or thousands annually.
Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, ticketing, and online stores - all fee-free. Competitors either lack these features or charge extra fees that eat into your donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
