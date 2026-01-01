Cheddar Up helps groups collect payments while Kindrid focuses on church giving, but both charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Cheddar Up VS Kindrid
Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees. Kindrid takes processing fees from every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Cheddar Up lacks auctions and raffles. Kindrid missing ticketing and online stores. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and merchandise sales.
Cheddar Up and Kindrid offer email support during business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help with your fundraising.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. Unlike Cheddar Up's 2.9% + 30¢ fees or Kindrid's processing costs, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides complete donor CRM tools with donation history, automated receipts, and relationship tracking at no cost. Cheddar Up offers only basic contact collection, while Kindrid charges for these essential features that help you build lasting donor relationships.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and online stores all for free. Cheddar Up and Kindrid lack many of these features or charge extra fees, forcing you to use multiple platforms and pay multiple vendors for complete fundraising.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits with zero transaction fees or monthly costs. Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees, while Kindrid adds monthly fees on top of card processing costs. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your mission.
Yes, Zeffy includes donations, auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns all for free. Cheddar Up and Kindrid lack many features or charge extra, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms and pay multiple vendors.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
