Cheddar Up VS Pushpay

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
N/A
Card fees + monthly fee per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
3.95% + $0.95
Pricing varies by plan.
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction for credit/debit cards (Amex may be higher at ~3.5%)
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees; payers can optionally cover processing fees
N/A
Included in monthly subscription fee; 4 pricing tiers: Basic ($199/month), Core (custom quote), Advanced (custom quote), Complete (custom quote)
Monthly fees
$0/month
Free Plan available; pricing varies by plan.
$149–$7,000+/month
Pricing varies by plan.
Value for money
4.9
4.0

Features
4.9/5
Simple setup, but limited features. Simple setup, but limited features. You'll need separate tools for email, memberships, and more.
3.6/5
Steep learning curve. Steep learning curve. Requires multiple integrations and workarounds for nonprofit essentials.
Donations
Basic donation collection with processing fees that eat into your funds
Pushpay offers online donation forms with recurring giving options, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Ticketing
Basic event registration with payment processing fees
Pushpay doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. Pushpay doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need to use additional platforms for selling event tickets.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities
Pushpay offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization and higher costs that eat into donations.
Auctions
No auction features available
Pushpay doesn't offer auction functionality. Pushpay doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle or lottery features
Pushpay doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. Pushpay doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need separate tools to run raffles and track entries.
Online store
Simple product sales with limited customization options
Pushpay lacks e-commerce capabilities. Pushpay lacks e-commerce capabilities. You'd need additional platforms to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.
Memberships
Cheddar Up offers basic membership collection through forms, but lacks automated renewal reminders and member management tools that nonprofits need for ongoing engagement.
Pushpay focuses on church giving and doesn't offer dedicated membership management tools for nonprofits
Donor Management/CRM
Limited donor tracking with basic contact information storage. Limited donor tracking with basic contact information storage. Missing key nonprofit features like donation history analysis and donor segmentation tools.
Basic donor tracking focused on giving history, but lacks comprehensive nonprofit CRM features
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to export donor data and use separate tools to communicate with supporters and send updates.
Limited email capabilities - primarily sends donation receipts and basic donor communications
Payment Processing
Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These processing fees can significantly impact your nonprofit's budget over time.
Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These processing fees can significantly impact your nonprofit's budget over time.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Full payment options with processing fees
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts all major credit cards with processing fees passed to donors or absorbed by organization
Yes - Accepts all major credit and debit cards with competitive processing rates
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Offers mobile wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay for donor convenience
Yes - Offers Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallet options
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Cheddar Up focuses on credit card processing and doesn't offer ACH bank transfers
Yes - Supports bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Cheddar Up is web-based and doesn't offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations
Yes - Provides mobile giving solutions and tap-to-pay functionality through their app

Customer Support
4.9/5
3.6/5
Unlimited Support Unlimited Support
Cheddar Up limits support availability based on subscription tier and business hours
Pushpay offers tiered support based on subscription plans, with premium support for higher-tier customers
Phone Support / Office Phone Support / Office Hours
Cheddar Up offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plans
Pushpay provides phone support during business hours for customers on qualifying plans
Webinars Webinars
Cheddar Up provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for users
Pushpay provides training webinars and educational sessions for church and nonprofit users
Help Center
Cheddar Up maintains Cheddar Up maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions
Pushpay maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and troubleshooting resources
Email
Cheddar Up offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level
Pushpay offers email support through their help center and customer service channels
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users during business hours only Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users during business hours only
Pushpay offers email support through their help center and customer service channels
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users during business hours only Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users during business hours only
Tiered support based on subscription level — phone help limited to qualifying plans