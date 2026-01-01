Cheddar Up VS Streamlabs Charity
Cheddar Up VS Streamlabs Charity: What nonprofits should know before choosing.
Streamlabs Charity
Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Secure Payment Processing
Pricing
N/A - No pricing information available
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 3.95% + $0.95 - Processing fees vary by plan.
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction
Platform fees: $0 - No platform fees; payers can optionally cover processing fees
Platform fees: 0%
Monthly fees: $0/month - Starting at $0/month for Free Plan
Monthly fees: N/A - No pricing information available
Value for money: 4.9
Value for money: 4
Features
4.9/5 - Simple donation tool. Easy setup, but you'll need other software for memberships and email. 4.1/5 - Basic donations only. Requires separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and donor management.
Donations: Basic donation collection with payment processing fees
Donations: Accept one-time and recurring donations with customizable donation forms, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Ticketing: Basic event registration with payment collection Ticketing: Streamlabs Charity doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software for fundraising events and galas.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: No peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools available, but lacks the robust campaign management features nonprofits need for successful campaigns.
Auctions: No auction features available Auctions: Streamlabs Charity doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and winners.
Raffles: No dedicated raffle or contest features Raffles: No built-in raffle or contest functionality. You'd need third-party tools and manual processes to run raffles and track entries.
Online store: Simple product sales with limited customization options Online store: Streamlabs Charity doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships: Cheddar Up offers basic membership collection through forms, but lacks automated renewal reminders and member management tools that nonprofits need for ongoing engagement. Memberships: Streamlabs Charity doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic contact collection only. Missing essential nonprofit features like donation tracking, donor segmentation, and relationship management tools needed for effective stewardship. Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor tracking with limited relationship management. Missing advanced features like donor segmentation and engagement history.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to export donor data and use separate tools like Mailchimp, creating extra work and potential data gaps. Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party services like Mailchimp to communicate with your donor community.
Payment Processing: Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These processing fees can significantly impact your nonprofit's fundraising revenue over time.
Payment Processing: Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These processing fees can significantly impact your nonprofit's fundraising revenue over time.
Payment methods
Credit and debit cards only, no digital wallets or ACH
Limited to streaming donations, no ACH or in-person
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts all major credit and debit cards with 2.9% + 30¢ processing fees
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts credit and debit cards through streaming platform integrations
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - Digital wallet payments not mentioned in their payment options
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Available through integrated payment processors on streaming platforms
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Cheddar Up only processes credit card and debit card payments
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Streamlabs Charity focuses on live streaming donations, not traditional ACH transfers
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality available
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Designed for online streaming donations, not in-person payment collection
Customer Support
4.9/5
4.1/5
Unlimited Support: Cheddar Up limits support availability based on subscription tier and business hours Unlimited Support: Streamlabs Charity does not offer unlimited support - support is limited based on plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours: Cheddar Up offers phone support during limited business hours for higher-tier plans
Phone Support / Office Hours: Streamlabs Charity does not offer phone support or scheduled office hours for users
Webinars: Cheddar Up provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for users
Webinars: Streamlabs Charity provides occasional training sessions and educational webinars for users
Help Center: Cheddar Up maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions
Help Center: Streamlabs Charity maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions
Email: Cheddar Up offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan
Email: Streamlabs Charity offers email support for users with questions or technical issues
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Platform designed for streamers, not mission-driven teams
Zeffy is 100% free, always.
Why Zeffy over Streamlabs Charity?
Why Zeffy over Cheddar Up and Streamlabs Charity?
Why choose Zeffy over Cheddar Up and Streamlabs Charity if you're a nonprofit
💰
Keep 100% of your donations
Cheddar Up and Streamlabs Charity charge processing fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
🧰
Get all the fundraising tools you need
Cheddar Up and Streamlabs Charity lack auction, raffle, and peer-to-peer tools. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
💬
Access real support when you need it
Cheddar Up and Streamlabs Charity limit support by plan tier. Zeffy offers unlimited email support to every nonprofit.
Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Streamlabs Charity
Frequently asked questions
Will I ever have to pay to use Zeffy?
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no processing fees, while Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. This means more of your donations go directly to your mission instead of fees.
How does Zeffy compare to Streamlabs Charity for nonprofit fundraising?
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with features like donor management and event ticketing. Streamlabs Charity is designed for streamers and lacks essential nonprofit tools.
What makes Zeffy different from other donation platforms?
Zeffy offers zero fees plus complete nonprofit tools like auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor CRM. Other platforms charge fees and require multiple separate tools to achieve the same results.
How does Zeffy's pricing compare to Cheddar Up and Streamlabs Charity?
Zeffy is 100% free with no processing fees, while Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees. Streamlabs Charity also charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy.
Why choose Zeffy over streaming-focused donation platforms?
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with tools like auctions, raffles, and donor CRM. Streamlabs Charity focuses on live streaming and lacks essential nonprofit features like event ticketing and membership management.
Still undecided?
Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy
Looking for a better option?
Related content
What makes Zeffy different
Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours focus on what matters Built for small teams with big missions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free ZERO-FEE Keep 100% of every dollar.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free? ALL-IN-ONE PLatform Ditch the tech mess.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free plug-and-play Get going, fast.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free mobile-first Fundraise from every device, anywhere.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free No turnover Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free 100,000+ nonprofits — and keep their fees at $0. trust Zeffy
For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
SUCCESS STORIES — nonprofit stories worth sharing. Zero-fee fundraising in action
