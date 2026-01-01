Cheddar Up and TotalGiving both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Cheddar Up VS Totalgiving
Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees. Totalgiving takes processing fees that reduce your impact. Zeffy charges zero fees.
Cheddar Up lacks auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer. Totalgiving missing ticketing, stores, and memberships. Zeffy includes everything you need.
Cheddar Up and Totalgiving limit support to business hours by plan tier. Zeffy offers unlimited email and chat support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no transaction fees, while Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation plus monthly fees. Every dollar donated goes directly to your cause instead of paying processing costs.
Zeffy offers comprehensive fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores at zero cost. Totalgiving charges processing fees and lacks these essential features, requiring separate tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support specifically designed for nonprofits at no extra cost. Unlike competitors who limit support to business hours or charge premium fees, we're here whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with zero transaction fees. While Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ plus monthly fees and Totalgiving takes processing fees, every dollar donated through Zeffy goes directly to your cause.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform at no cost. Other platforms require separate tools and charge fees for each feature, making fundraising expensive and complicated.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
