Cheddar Up VS Vanco

Cheddar Up and Vanco both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction and Vanco takes processing fees from every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can leave a voluntary contribution.
Cheddar Up lacks auctions, raffles, and donor management while Vanco requires separate software for events. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
Cheddar Up and Vanco limit support to business hours with varying response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support whenever you need help.
Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations with zero fees, while Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Plus, Zeffy includes donor management and email tools that Cheddar Up lacks, so you can build stronger relationships without buying extra software.
Zeffy offers unlimited support designed for nonprofit needs, not business hours restrictions. While Vanco limits support by service level and business hours, Zeffy's team understands your mission and provides help when you need it most.
Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, ticketing, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees. Cheddar Up and Vanco lack these essential fundraising tools, forcing you to use multiple expensive platforms.
Zeffy is the only platform that keeps 100% of your donations with zero fees. While Cheddar Up charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction and Vanco takes 2.9% plus additional fees, Zeffy lets donors choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission.
Zeffy combines all your fundraising needs in one free platform - donations, auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Competitors force you to pay for multiple tools or miss out on essential features, costing you thousands in fees and lost opportunities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
