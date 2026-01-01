CiviCRM and DonorPerfect help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Civi CRM VS Donorperfect
CiviCRM and DonorPerfect charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
CiviCRM requires technical setup and DonorPerfect starts at $99/month. Zeffy works right out of the box with no monthly costs or complex configuration.
CiviCRM relies on community forums and DonorPerfect limits support by plan. Zeffy provides unlimited live chat and phone support to every organization.
CiviCRM requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that overwhelms small teams. DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus card fees. Zeffy gives you complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship management with zero platform fees.
Yes. While CiviCRM needs separate payment processors and DonorPerfect lacks auction or raffle tools, Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform with no monthly costs or transaction fees.
Unlike CiviCRM's complex technical setup or DonorPerfect's $99/month fees, Zeffy offers zero platform fees with built-in payment processing. You get donor management, online donations, and email tools without monthly costs or technical headaches.
CiviCRM requires monthly hosting fees plus transaction costs, while DonorPerfect charges $99/month plus card fees. Zeffy is completely free with no platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause with optional donor contributions covering costs.
No technical skills needed. While CiviCRM requires database knowledge and DonorPerfect needs complex integrations, Zeffy works right out of the box. Track donors, send emails, and process gifts without IT support or training.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
