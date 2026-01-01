CiviCRM and Little Green Light help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Civi CRM VS Little Green Light
💯
CiviCRM and Little Green Light charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
CiviCRM and Little Green Light focus only on donor management. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
⚡
CiviCRM requires technical setup and Little Green Light charges $45/month before you raise a penny. Zeffy works immediately with no setup fees or monthly costs.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees, setup costs, or transaction charges. Unlike CiviCRM's complex technical requirements or Little Green Light's $45/month fees, Zeffy provides an easy-to-use platform that grows with your nonprofit without eating into your budget.
While CiviCRM requires monthly hosting fees plus payment processing costs, and Little Green Light charges $45/month plus card fees, Zeffy is completely free. Donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, keeping 100% of your fundraising dollars in your mission.
No technical skills required. Unlike CiviCRM which needs IT support for setup and maintenance, Zeffy works right out of the box. Your team can start managing donors, processing donations, and running campaigns immediately without training or technical configuration.
Zeffy stores and organizes all your donor information automatically when they give through any of our fundraising tools. Unlike CiviCRM's complex database setup or Little Green Light's limited integration options, your donor data flows seamlessly between donations, events, and campaigns without manual imports or technical configuration.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing at zero cost. While CiviCRM requires separate payment processors and Little Green Light lacks payment capabilities entirely, Zeffy handles everything from donation forms to donor tracking in one platform without monthly fees or transaction charges.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript