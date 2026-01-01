CiviCRM and LiveImpact help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy combines donor management with donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Civi CRM VS Live Impact
CiviCRM and LiveImpact charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
CiviCRM relies on community forums and LiveImpact has limited support hours. Zeffy offers live chat, phone support, and dedicated help whenever you need it.
CiviCRM requires technical setup and LiveImpact needs complex integrations. Zeffy works right out of the box with donation forms, events, and donor management ready to go.
CiviCRM requires technical expertise to set up and maintain, plus you'll pay monthly fees and card processing costs. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
LiveImpact charges $150/month plus card fees and lacks built-in payment processing. Zeffy includes everything - donor tracking, payment processing, and fundraising tools - with no monthly fees or hidden costs.
Yes. While CiviCRM and LiveImpact separate donor management from payment processing, Zeffy combines both seamlessly. Track donor relationships, process gifts, and build campaigns - all without monthly fees eating into your budget.
Most donor management tools charge monthly fees and separate you from payment processing. Zeffy combines donor tracking, payment processing, and fundraising in one platform with zero fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
CiviCRM requires technical expertise and ongoing maintenance costs, while LiveImpact charges $150/month without payment processing. Zeffy gives you everything - donor management, payments, and campaigns - without monthly fees or technical headaches.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
