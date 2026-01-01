CiviCRM and Neon One help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Civi CRM VS Neon One
CiviCRM and Neon One take processing fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
CiviCRM relies on community forums and Neon One limits support by plan. Zeffy provides live chat and phone support to help you succeed.
CiviCRM requires technical expertise and Neon One needs complex integrations. Zeffy works right away with no setup or maintenance needed.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike CiviCRM, which requires technical expertise and ongoing maintenance, Zeffy is ready to use right away with built-in payment processing.
Zeffy eliminates the monthly subscription fees and 2.9% transaction costs that Neon One charges. You get the same donor tracking and communication tools without paying hundreds in monthly fees or losing donation dollars to processing costs.
Yes. Zeffy includes donation processing, donor management, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising at zero cost. Unlike competitors that charge for each feature, everything is included with no hidden fees.
Zeffy is the only platform that's completely free for nonprofits. While CiviCRM requires technical expertise and Neon One charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy gives you everything you need with zero fees.
CiviCRM costs thousands in setup and maintenance, while Neon One charges $99+ monthly plus 2.9% per donation. Zeffy eliminates all these costs, letting you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
