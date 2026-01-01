CiviCRM and Sumac help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees and require technical setup. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
CiviCRM and Sumac charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
CiviCRM relies on community forums while Sumac limits support by plan. Zeffy provides unlimited live chat and phone support for every user.
CiviCRM requires technical setup and Sumac needs complex configuration. Zeffy works right out of the box with no IT expertise required.
CiviCRM requires technical setup, ongoing maintenance, and separate payment processors with transaction fees. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, built-in payment processing, and no technical expertise required.
Sumac charges monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation, eating into your fundraising. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and management capabilities with zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
Unlike CiviCRM and Sumac that require technical setup and charge fees, Zeffy combines easy-to-use donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. You get donation processing, donor tracking, and campaign management in one simple platform.
CiviCRM requires technical setup, ongoing maintenance, and IT support that most small nonprofits can't afford. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees and no technical expertise needed.
Sumac charges monthly fees plus transaction costs on every gift, reducing your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking capabilities with zero platform fees, keeping 100% of donations for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
