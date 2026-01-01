Classy VS Fundly

Classy and Fundly both offer crowdfunding tools for nonprofits, but they charge platform fees and processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation pages, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Classy takes 3% plus card fees while Fundly charges 4.9% plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Classy and Fundly focus on crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores in one platform built for nonprofits.
Classy offers tiered support and Fundly limits phone help to premium users. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization, no matter your plan.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. While Classy takes 3% plus card fees and Fundly charges 4.9% + $0.30 per transaction, Zeffy keeps every dollar of your donations working for your cause.
Yes! Unlike crowdfunding-only platforms, Zeffy offers ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one place. You get complete fundraising tools without paying platform fees on any of them.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone during business hours for all users. While Classy and Fundly limit support based on your plan level, we believe every nonprofit deserves full access to help when they need it.
Zeffy is 100% free - no platform fees ever. While Classy charges 3% plus card fees and Fundly takes 4.9% + $0.30 per transaction, every dollar donated through Zeffy goes directly to your cause.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus only on campaigns, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including events, memberships, auctions, and online stores - all without platform fees or monthly costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
