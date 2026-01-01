Classy VS FundRazr

FundRazr

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder: ✓ (both platforms)
Social Sharing & Link Generator: ✓ (both platforms) Social Sharing & Link Generator: ✓ (both platforms)
Fundraising Goal Tracker: ✓ (both platforms) Fundraising Goal Tracker: ✓ (both platforms)
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): ✓ (both platforms) Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): ✓ (both platforms)
Peer-to-peer fundraising: Information not available (both platforms) Upload Videos & Photos: ✓ (both platforms)
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall: ✓ (both platforms) Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall: ✓ (both platforms)
Custom Donor Communications: ✓ (both platforms)
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: Classy ✓, FundRazr ✗ Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: Classy ✓, FundRazr ✗
Donation Dedication Options: ✓ (both platforms) Donation Dedication Options: ✓ (both platforms)

Pricing
Classy: 3% + card fees per gift
FundRazr: 5% + card fees per gift

Processing fees:
Classy: 2.4% + $0.30 per credit card transaction via GoFundMe Pay/Classy Pay; 2.5% + $0.30 for PayPal/Venmo; up to 3.2% for other payment processors; additional 1% for American Express
FundRazr: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction charged by PayPal/Stripe; nonprofits may qualify for reduced rates

Platform fees:
Classy: 2.2% per transaction
FundRazr: 0% with Optional Tips model; 1% for Donation forms or 5% for Fundraising pages with Fee Recovery model

Monthly fees:
Classy: $299/month for Professional plan; Essentials plan for nonprofits under $1M revenue has no subscription fees
FundRazr: $0 - No monthly, yearly, or hidden fees

Value for money:
Classy: 3.9
FundRazr: 4.8

Features
Classy: 3.9/5 - Powerful but complex. Requires training to navigate all features and integrations.
FundRazr: 4.8/5 - Simple setup, but you'll need separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and memberships.

Donations:
Classy: Classy offers donation forms and crowdfunding campaigns with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction
FundRazr: FundRazr supports donation campaigns with social sharing features, but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus platform fees on top.

Ticketing:
Classy: Limited event ticketing capabilities through their platform, primarily focused on fundraising events rather than general ticketing
FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't offer event ticketing. FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets alongside your fundraising campaigns. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Classy: Strong peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities with team fundraising tools and social sharing features for supporters
FundRazr: FundRazr offers peer-to-peer fundraising with team pages and social sharing, but with limited customization options for campaign branding.

Auctions:
Classy: Limited auction capabilities - primarily supports silent auctions through third-party integrations rather than built-in tools
FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't offer auction functionality. FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to connect with your crowdfunding campaigns.

Raffles:
Classy: Basic raffle functionality available through their fundraising tools, though not a primary feature of their platform
FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't support raffle functionality. FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.

Online store:
Classy: No dedicated online store functionality - Classy focuses primarily on donation and fundraising campaign management
FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't include e-commerce functionality. FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise alongside your campaigns.

Memberships:
Classy: Classy offers membership management with recurring billing, member tiers, and basic member communication tools through their platform.
FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. FundRazr: FundRazr doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need to integrate with third-party platforms or manage memberships manually outside the system.

Donor Management/CRM:
Classy: Classy includes donor management features with giving history, donor profiles, and basic segmentation tools for tracking supporter relationships.
FundRazr: FundRazr offers basic donor tracking within campaigns but limited CRM functionality. FundRazr: FundRazr offers basic donor tracking within campaigns but limited CRM functionality. Managing long-term donor relationships requires additional tools or manual processes.

Emails & Newsletter:
Classy: Classy provides basic email tools for donor communication and campaign updates, but limited newsletter functionality compared to dedicated email platforms.
FundRazr: FundRazr provides basic email updates to supporters but lacks advanced newsletter features. FundRazr: FundRazr provides basic email updates to supporters but lacks advanced newsletter features. You'd need separate email marketing tools for donor communications.

Payment Processing:
Classy: Classy processes payments with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus additional platform fees for most features.
FundRazr: FundRazr charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional platform fees. FundRazr: FundRazr charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional platform fees. These costs add up quickly and reduce the funds going to your cause.

Payment methods
Classy: Credit cards and digital wallets only. No ACH or in-person options
FundRazr: Credit cards and digital wallets only. No ACH or in-person options

Credit Card Payments:
Classy: Supported - Accepts all major credit cards with processing fees
FundRazr: Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Classy: Supported - Offers digital wallet payment options for donors
FundRazr: Supported - Offers digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay for donor convenience

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Classy: Not supported - Classy focuses on credit card and digital wallet payments
FundRazr: Not supported - FundRazr focuses on credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns

Tap to Pay App:
Classy: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available
FundRazr: Not supported - FundRazr is web-based and doesn't offer mobile point-of-sale solutions

Customer Support
Classy: 3.9/5
FundRazr: 4.8/5

Unlimited Support:
Classy: Classy offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
FundRazr: FundRazr does not offer unlimited support - FundRazr: FundRazr does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Classy: Classy provides phone support during standard business hours
FundRazr: FundRazr provides phone support during business hours for premium plan users only

Webinars:
Classy: Classy offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
FundRazr: FundRazr offers occasional training webinars and educational sessions for fundraising best practices

Help Center:
Classy: Classy has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
FundRazr: FundRazr maintains a help center with articles, guides, and FAQs for crowdfunding campaigns

Email:
Classy: FundRazr provides email support for user inquiries and technical assistance
FundRazr: FundRazr provides email support for user inquiries and technical assistance

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Classy: Support access depends on plan tier — phone and priority help for higher-paying users only
FundRazr: Built for crowdfunding campaigns — phone support limited to premium plans with slower response times