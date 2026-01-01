Classy VS Give A Hand

Classy (now GoFundMe Pro) and Give A Hand help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.

Decorative

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Sign up to Zeffy for free - 100% free forever.
Give A Hand
Classy
Decorative

Classy VS Give A Hand

Classy VS Give A Hand: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Classy
Give A Hand
Give A Hand
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="emailfeatures"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_email.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Crowdfunding Platforms Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Campaign Builder</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Social Sharing & Link Generator</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Fundraising Goal Tracker</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-peer fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Upload Videos & Photos</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Custom Donor Communications</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donation Dedication Options</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_pricing.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Pricing</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">{Headline_1-number}</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="{icon-URL}"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">{Headline_1}</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">2.9%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">30¢ card fees per gift</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Processing fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">{Processing_1-number}</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="{icon-URL}"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">{Processing_1}</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">2.9% + $0.30</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">per donation (standard credit/debit card processing); +1.5% for international cards</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Platform fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">{Platform-number}</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="{icon-URL}"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">{Platform_1}</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Monthly fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">{Monthly_1-number}</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="{icon-URL}"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">{Monthly_1}</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$0</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No monthly fees</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Value for money</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">{Value_1-number}</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="{icon-URL}"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">{Value_1}</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">N/A</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src=""alt=""><img><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">3.9/5</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Feature-rich but steep learning curve. Setup takes hours, not minutes.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">N/A</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Limited features. Requires separate tools for auctions, ticketing, and e-commerce.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Donations</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy offers donation processing with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus additional platform fees that can add up quickly for smaller nonprofits.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand focuses on crowdfunding campaigns but charges processing fees on donations, reducing the funds that reach your cause.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy provides basic event ticketing functionality, but charges processing fees on ticket sales and may require additional setup for complex event management needs.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software to sell tickets for your nonprofit events.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy specializes in peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns with robust tools for supporter engagement, though their fee structure can be costly for smaller campaigns.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through campaign sharing, but with limited customization and supporter engagement tools.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy provides auction functionality through their platform, but charges transaction fees on all winning bids and may require additional configuration for complex auction formats.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software to run silent or live auctions for your nonprofit.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy supports raffle campaigns through their fundraising platform, though setup can be complex and fees apply to all transactions including raffle ticket sales.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual ticket management processes.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Online store</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy offers limited e-commerce capabilities primarily focused on merchandise sales for fundraising, with transaction fees applying to all sales.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand lacks e-commerce capabilities. You can't sell merchandise or products directly through their crowdfunding platform.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy offers membership management with recurring billing, member portals, and tiered membership levels. However, setup requires technical knowledge and additional fees apply for advanced features.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand focuses on crowdfunding campaigns rather than ongoing membership programs. Limited recurring donation options for sustained member relationships.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy includes donor management with contact tracking, giving history, and basic segmentation. CRM features focus primarily on fundraising campaigns rather than comprehensive donor relationships.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Simple donor tracking within campaign context. Limited CRM capabilities for building long-term relationships beyond individual crowdfunding projects.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy provides basic email tools for donor communication and campaign updates. Limited email automation features compared to dedicated email marketing platforms.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic email notifications to campaign supporters. No built-in newsletter tools or advanced email marketing features for donor communication.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy processes payments with standard transaction fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Additional processing fees may apply for certain payment methods and international transactions.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Processes donations through their platform with standard payment fees. Less flexibility in payment methods compared to dedicated fundraising solutions.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <!-- HEADER ROW --> <div class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"> <img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8de3026f5d3875f3329a3_BigIcons.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Payment methods</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Credit cards and digital wallets only</p> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Credit cards only, limited payment options</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- CREDIT CARD --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Credit Card Payments</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Supported - Accepts major credit cards through secure payment processing for donation campaigns</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Supported - Accept donations through major credit cards on crowdfunding campaigns</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- APPLE PAY & GOOGLE PAY --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Apple Pay & Google Pay</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Supported - Offers mobile wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay for donor convenience</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly documented for Give A Hand</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- ACH / BANK TRANSFERS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">ACH / Bank Transfers</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - Classy (now GoFundMe Pro) focuses on credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - Give A Hand focuses on crowdfunding campaigns, not direct bank transfers</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- TAP TO PAY (END ROW) --> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Tap to Pay App</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - Classy is a web-based crowdfunding platform without in-person payment capabilities</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - Give A Hand is web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>
<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8df20d98a80f025f7cb0f_BigIcons.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Customer Support</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">3.9/5</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">N/A</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Unlimited Support</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand does not offer unlimited support - support is limited by plan tier</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy provides phone support during standard business hours for account holders</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand does not offer phone support or scheduled office hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand provides occasional training webinars for platform users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Classy maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand maintains a help center with guides and FAQs for users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand offers email support for user inquiries and technical assistance</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Give A Hand offers email support for user inquiries and technical assistance</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan tier — premium help for higher-paying nonprofits only</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Email-only support with no phone help or unlimited access for small nonprofits</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

Calculate savings
How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over Give A Hand?

Why Zeffy over Classy and Give A Hand?

Why choose Zeffy over Classy and Give A Hand if you're a nonprofit

💯

Keep 100% of your crowdfunding proceeds

Classy takes 3% plus card fees and Give A Hand charges 2.9% plus 30¢ per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your crowdfunding campaign keeps every dollar raised for your mission.

🧰

Get all the fundraising tools you need in one place

Classy and Give A Hand focus on basic crowdfunding with limited tools. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management so you can run all your fundraising from one platform.

🤝

Receive dedicated nonprofit support that actually helps

Classy offers tiered support based on your plan and Give A Hand provides limited email assistance. Zeffy gives every nonprofit unlimited support with real people who understand small nonprofit challenges.

Sign up for free

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Give A Hand

Frequently asked questions

How does Zeffy's pricing compare to crowdfunding platforms like Classy and Give A Hand?

Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Classy takes 3% plus card fees and Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. On a $10,000 campaign, you'd save $300-400 in fees with Zeffy.

Can Zeffy handle more than just crowdfunding campaigns?

Yes, Zeffy goes beyond crowdfunding with memberships, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor management. You get a complete nonprofit toolkit, not just campaign pages.

Why choose Zeffy over crowdfunding platforms like Classy and Give A Hand?

Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while Classy charges 3% plus card fees and Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised.

How does Zeffy compare to other crowdfunding platforms for ongoing fundraising?

Unlike crowdfunding platforms built for one-time campaigns, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools including memberships, events, and donor management. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.

What makes Zeffy different from platforms like Classy for small nonprofits?

Zeffy eliminates the complex fee structures and technical barriers common with crowdfunding platforms. You get professional fundraising tools without paying thousands in platform fees that eat into your mission funding.

Still undecided?

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

No items found.
Sign up for free
Looking for a better option?

Related content

No items found.
Sign up for free
What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free
Sign up to Zeffy for free
100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
Decorative
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Heading 1

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 4

Heading 5
Heading 6

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.

Block quote

Ordered list

  1. Item 1
  2. Item 2
  3. Item 3

Unordered list

Text link

Bold text

Emphasis

Superscript

Subscript

Heading 1

Heading 2

Heading 3

Heading 4

Heading 5
Heading 6

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.

Block quote

Ordered list

  1. Item 1
  2. Item 2
  3. Item 3

Unordered list

Text link

Bold text

Emphasis

Superscript

Subscript