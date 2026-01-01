Classy and GiveSendGo both offer crowdfunding tools, but their fees can take a significant cut from your donations. Zeffy provides the same fundraising capabilities — donation pages, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Classy VS GiveSendGo
Classy takes 3% plus card fees and GiveSendGo charges 2.7% plus 30¢ per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Classy lacks auctions and raffles while GiveSendGo misses ticketing and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need to run successful fundraising events and campaigns.
Classy limits support by plan tier and GiveSendGo offers no phone support. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while Classy charges 3% platform fees plus card processing fees, and GiveSendGo takes 2.7% + 30¢ per donation. Every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including events, memberships, auctions, and online stores. You get everything in one platform without fees.
Yes. While platforms like GiveSendGo only handle basic donations, Zeffy includes event ticketing, membership management, raffles, auctions, and online stores. All features are free for nonprofits.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. Classy charges 3% platform fees plus card processing costs, while GiveSendGo takes 2.7% + 30¢ per donation. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your mission.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on short-term campaigns. Zeffy provides year-round fundraising tools including memberships, events, auctions, and donor management. Build lasting relationships, not just one-time campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
