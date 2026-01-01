Classy VS SpotFund

Classy and SpotFund both help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but their fees can take a big bite out of every donation. Zeffy gives you powerful fundraising tools — donation pages, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management — with zero fees so you keep 100% of what supporters give.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Classy takes 3% plus card fees while SpotFund charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your auction or peer-to-peer campaign keeps every dollar for your mission.
Classy and SpotFund require multiple platforms for auctions, raffles, and memberships. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, and donor management in one platform.
Classy and SpotFund offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, email, and chat support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy offers 100% free crowdfunding with zero platform fees, while Classy charges 3% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. Your campaigns keep every dollar raised without losing money to fees.
Unlike SpotFund's basic crowdfunding tools, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit features including donor management, event ticketing, and auctions - all free. SpotFund charges card fees and lacks essential nonprofit tools.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while Classy charges 3% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike SpotFund's basic crowdfunding tools, Zeffy provides comprehensive nonprofit features including donor management, event ticketing, auctions, and memberships - all with zero platform fees. SpotFund charges card fees on every gift.
Zeffy eliminates the biggest pain point of crowdfunding platforms: fees eating into your donations. While competitors charge 3%+ platform fees, Zeffy is completely free, helping small nonprofits maximize their impact without losing money to fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
