Classy and YouCaring help nonprofits run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation pages, peer-to-peer fundraising, and campaign tools with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Classy VS YouCaring
💯
Keep 100% of donations instead of losing 3% to platform fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
🎟️
Run raffles, auctions, and sell tickets without juggling multiple platforms or paying extra fees for each fundraising method you use.
🧩
Get donor management, email templates, and recurring giving tools designed for small nonprofit teams, not generic crowdfunding campaigns.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction cuts, no monthly charges. While Classy takes 3% plus card fees and YouCaring charged 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, Zeffy keeps every dollar with your cause where it belongs.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools - recurring donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor management. You get everything you need in one place, not just basic campaign pages.
Zeffy understands small nonprofits need every dollar to count. We provide professional fundraising tools without the hefty fees that eat into your budget. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform if they choose.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction cuts, no monthly charges. Classy takes 3% plus card fees from every donation. That means on a $1,000 donation, you keep $1,000 with Zeffy but only $970 with Classy.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic crowdfunding. You get donation pages, recurring giving, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, membership management, and donor CRM - all in one platform. No need to juggle multiple tools or pay separate fees for each feature.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
