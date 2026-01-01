ClearView CRM and DonorPerfect help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Clear View CRM VS Donorperfect
ClearView CRM charges $500/month plus $50 per user, while DonorPerfect starts at $99/month. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your donor dollars stay with your mission.
ClearView CRM and DonorPerfect require third-party payment processors with additional fees. Zeffy handles all payments directly with no setup needed.
ClearView CRM and DonorPerfect limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every user.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly plus user fees, and DonorPerfect charges $99+ monthly plus card fees per gift. You keep 100% of donations with Zeffy.
Unlike ClearView CRM and DonorPerfect that require separate payment processors and third-party integrations, Zeffy includes donation processing, event ticketing, and online stores in one platform with no fees.
Small nonprofits save thousands annually with Zeffy's zero-fee model. While competitors charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions, letting you invest more in your mission.
ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly plus $50 per user and card fees. DonorPerfect charges $99+ monthly plus card fees on every gift. Zeffy costs $0 with donors having the option to leave voluntary contributions.
Yes. While ClearView CRM and DonorPerfect require separate payment processors and third-party tools for events and stores, Zeffy includes everything: donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
